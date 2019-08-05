Northern Trust Trimmed Position in Gaming & Leisure Pptys (GLPI) by $2.58 Million; Ionic Capital Management Decreased Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Position as Stock Declined

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (GLPI) by 3.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northern Trust Corp sold 67,795 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The institutional investor held 1.75 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.33M, down from 1.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northern Trust Corp who had been investing in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $37.83. About 2.60 million shares traded or 132.34% up from the average. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 4.09% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 16/04/2018 – GAMING & LEISURE REPORTS PURCHASE OF REAL ESTATE ASSETS OF; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS INC – CO WILL FUND $640 MLN OF CASH CONSIDERATION PAYABLE IN ACQUISITION; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – ANNOUNCED ACQUISITIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BE 8% TO 10% ACCRETIVE; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props Says Clifford’s Retirement to Be Effective Aug 31; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE 1Q EPS 45C, EST. 47C; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props 1Q Net $96.8M; 16/04/2018 – Eyewitness News: BREAKING: Tropicana Entertainment announced they are selling 7 gaming properties to Gaming and Leisure; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props 1Q EBITDA $221.3M; 07/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Gaming & Leisure Properties Rtgs; Otlk Stable; 16/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props to Acquire Real Estate Assets of Six Casino Properties From Tropicana Entertainment for $1.21B

Ionic Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 88.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ionic Capital Management Llc sold 75,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The hedge fund held 9,800 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $468,000, down from 85,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ionic Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $45.99. About 17.93M shares traded or 33.78% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 24/05/2018 – IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS EFFECTIVE MAY 18, 2018 ENTERED INTO A CLINICAL TRIAL COLLABORATION AND SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB; 16/04/2018 – THE JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES – ENTERED WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO DEVELOP, COMMERCIALIZE FACTOR XIA INHIBITORS; 13/03/2018 – Merck Gets FDA Priority Review for Keytruda sBLA in Advanced Cervical Cancer; 04/04/2018 – 5.2 MAG. EARTHQUAKE 144KM NNE OF BRISTOL ISLAND SOUTH SANDWICH; 27/03/2018 – ICCR: Shareholders Will Vote on Resolutions at AbbVie, Amgen, Biogen, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Eli Lilly; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q Gross Margin 69.5%; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE DEVELOPMENT & COMMERCIALIZATION COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO ADVANCE THERAPY FOR CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASES; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo(R) (nivolumab) Now The First And Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor To Offer Every Four-Week Dosing; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Ph; 24/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Tue, 4/24/2018, 6:00 PM

Northern Trust Corp, which manages about $404.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IGF) by 184,450 shares to 11.45 million shares, valued at $513.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Houlihan Lokey Inc by 29,517 shares in the quarter, for a total of 601,487 shares, and has risen its stake in Fortive Corp.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $182,490 activity.

More notable recent Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Gaming and Leisure Properties Expands Board With Appointment of James B. Perry – GlobeNewswire” published on April 05, 2017, Globenewswire.com published: “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Acquisition of the Real Estate Assets of Tropicana Entertainment – GlobeNewswire” on April 16, 2018. More interesting news about Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why This Casino REIT Thinks It’s Best in Class – The Motley Fool” published on March 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The House Always Wins: Own The House – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 18, 2018.

Analysts await Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.83 EPS, up 5.06% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.79 per share. GLPI’s profit will be $178.18M for 11.39 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.35% negative EPS growth.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. BERTOLINI ROBERT J bought 11,000 shares worth $491,920.

Ionic Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.83 billion and $641.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp by 367,468 shares to 592,926 shares, valued at $2.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Game Technolog by 80,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 137,580 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (FXI).