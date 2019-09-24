Northern Trust Stake in Flowers Foods (FLO) Trimmed by $361,606 as Valuation Rose; Moodys (MCO) Holder Salzman & Company Decreased Position by $698,880

Salzman & Company decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 28.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzman & Company sold 3,584 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The hedge fund held 9,115 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.78M, down from 12,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzman & Company who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $213.69. About 390,157 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Verisk’s Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa2; Outlook Stable; 28/03/2018 – LONDON – MOODY’S CONFIRMS BIDVEST BANK’S Ba1 & Aa2.ZA RATINGS; 19/04/2018 – UNICAJA’S DEPOSIT RTGS RAISED TO INVESTMENT GRADE BY MOODY’S; 10/04/2018 – MOODY’S WITHDRAWS CELL C’S RATINGS DUE TO LACK OF INFORMATION; 29/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES CLOUD PEAK CFR TO Caa1 FROM Caa2, OUTLOOK POSI; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Pemex’s Aa3.Mx/Baa3 National And Global Scale Ratings; Changes Outlook To Stable; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns Aaa to City of Champaign, IL’s GO Bonds; assigns stable outlook; 07/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS U.S. TARIFFS, IF THEY PROMPT MORE TRADE RESTRICTIONS, WILL HURT SOVEREIGNS GLOBALLY; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes Of Wfcm 2016-C34; 05/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ACTIVISION BLIZZARD ON REVIEW FOR UPGRADE

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in Flowers Foods Inc (FLO) by 0.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northern Trust Corp sold 15,722 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.44% . The institutional investor held 1.62 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.75 million, down from 1.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northern Trust Corp who had been investing in Flowers Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $22.99. About 282,793 shares traded. Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) has risen 16.23% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FLO News: 16/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Backs FY18 Sales $3.921B-$3.982B; 30/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FLOWERS’ Baa2 RATING; OUTLOOK REMAINS STABLE; 16/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS INC – REAFFIRMED OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL 2018; 23/04/2018 – Nature’s Own Introduces Nature’s Own® Perfectly Crafted™ Artisan-inspired, Thick-sliced Bakery Bread; 16/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS INC FLO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.10, REV VIEW $3.96 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS 1Q EPS 24C; 16/05/2018 – Flowers Foods 1Q Adj EPS 30c; 17/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Backs FY18 Adj EPS $1.04-Adj EPS $1.16; 24/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 18C/SHR FROM 17C, EST. 17C

Analysts await Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.23 per share. FLO’s profit will be $48.43M for 24.99 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by Flowers Foods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Flowers Foods Declares Dividend – PRNewswire” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What Flowers Foods, Inc.’s (NYSE:FLO) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why I Sold Flowers Foods – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Flowers Foods Inc (FLO) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Northern Trust Corp, which manages about $421.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Eqty Invt Life Hld (NYSE:AEL) by 35,829 shares to 2.33M shares, valued at $63.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Genworth Finl Inc (NYSE:GNW) by 138,031 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.10M shares, and has risen its stake in Celanese Corp Del (NYSE:CE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 21 investors sold FLO shares while 87 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 133.48 million shares or 0.42% less from 134.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aperio Gru Ltd Co invested in 0.05% or 497,564 shares. New York-based D E Shaw And Inc has invested 0% in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO). Meeder Asset has 7,653 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Diversified Tru Communications reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO). Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has 0.02% invested in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO). 9,070 were reported by Ls Inv Advisors Limited Liability Corp. Millennium Mngmt Limited Company holds 0.02% or 411,557 shares in its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman & reported 0% of its portfolio in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO). Financial Bank Of America De holds 0% or 938,052 shares in its portfolio. 28,358 are held by Morgan Dempsey Capital Mgmt Limited Liability. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company reported 228,181 shares. Next Fin Gru stated it has 0.23% in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO). Swiss Comml Bank holds 0.01% or 353,163 shares. Brookstone Capital Management owns 113,954 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 187 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 154.05 million shares or 3.59% less from 159.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mirae Asset Global Invs Communication Limited reported 0.02% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Hrt Financial Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.86% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Victory Capital Inc stated it has 23,927 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Private Advisor Ltd Limited Liability Company, a New Jersey-based fund reported 4,206 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Llc owns 2.44 million shares. Argent Tru Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Sirios Capital Mngmt Lp has invested 1.23% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Norinchukin Financial Bank The has 11,372 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Jupiter Asset Ltd invested in 0.5% or 79,951 shares. 21,826 are owned by Amalgamated Financial Bank. Marshfield Assoc accumulated 1.04 million shares or 13% of the stock. Ghp Advsr holds 0.68% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 28,469 shares. 377,904 were accumulated by King Luther Mngmt. Benjamin F Edwards And reported 258 shares. Ballentine Prtnrs Ltd Liability, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,077 shares.