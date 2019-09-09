Northern Trust Raised Holding in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) by $50.97 Million; Cutter & Company Brokerage Boosted S W Seed Co (SANW) Holding

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) by 42.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northern Trust Corp bought 509,672 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The institutional investor held 1.72M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $172.81M, up from 1.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northern Trust Corp who had been investing in First Rep Bk San Francisco C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $89.19. About 880,801 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 12/04/2018 – First Republic Bank Chairman and CEO Jim Herbert Appointed to Federal Reserve System’s Federal Advisory Council; 12/04/2018 – First Republic Bank Chmn and CEO Jim Herbert Appointed to Federal Reserve System’s Federal Advisory Council; 05/03/2018 – Bank Flagged Payment by Trump Lawyer to Porn Star; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s takes action on $91.2 Million of Prime Jumbo RMBS issued from 2015 to 2016; 19/04/2018 – Gradifi Partners With American Student Assistance to Help Employers Offer Student Loan Debt Education and Advice; 12/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK CHAIRMAN AND CEO JIM HERBERT APPOINTED TO FEDERAL RESERVE SYSTEM’S FEDERAL ADVISORY COUNCIL; 13/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK – INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.18 PER SHARE; 21/03/2018 – CommonBond Secures $50M Series D Equity Round, Led by Fifth Third Bancorp; 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q EPS $1.13; 26/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $93

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc increased its stake in S W Seed Co (SANW) by 22.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc bought 175,542 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.34% . The institutional investor held 948,053 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54 million, up from 772,511 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc who had been investing in S W Seed Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.50 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.55. About 10,167 shares traded. S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ:SANW) has declined 6.03% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SANW News: 19/04/2018 – DJ S&W Seed Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SANW); 04/05/2018 – MENCAST HOLDINGS LTD – S&W PTE LTD TO DISPOSE OF S&W’S ENTIRE STAKE IN CHANGSHU HONGHUA EQUIPMENT CO, LTD; 09/05/2018 – S&W Seed Sees FY Rev $65M-$70M; 09/05/2018 – S&W SEED CO SANW.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $65 MLN TO $70 MLN; 17/04/2018 – S&W SEED SAYS AGREEMENT RENEWS, EXTENDS EXPIRATION DATE OF S&W AUSTRALIA’S AUD $12 MLN BORROWING BASE FACILITY TO MARCH 31, 2020 – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – S&W SEED-ON APRIL 13, UNIT ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LTD WHICH AMENDED TERMS OF S&W AUSTRALIA’S CREDIT FACILITIES WITH NAB; 09/05/2018 – S&W Seed 3Q Rev $22.9M; 09/05/2018 – S&W Seed 3Q Adj EPS 8c; 17/04/2018 – S&W Nominates Cargill Executive Alan Willits to Its Board of Directors; 16/04/2018 S&W SEED CO SAYS INCREASE IN SIZE OF BOARD TO 9 MEMBERS – SEC FILING

Northern Trust Corp, which manages about $404.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 88,076 shares to 5.86M shares, valued at $491.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arris International Plc by 70,954 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.35M shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 5 investors sold SANW shares while 9 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 24.98 million shares or 0.51% more from 24.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shufro Rose And Ltd Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ:SANW). Kennedy Management has 0.03% invested in S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ:SANW) for 395,134 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp stated it has 176,124 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wellington Mgmt Group Inc Llp reported 14,020 shares. Koshinski Asset Management Inc has invested 0% in S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ:SANW). The Massachusetts-based Geode Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ:SANW). Barclays Public Lc holds 0% or 5 shares. 13,541 are held by Brown Advisory. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt invested in 0% or 16,638 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Company, a New York-based fund reported 99,250 shares. Old West Invest Mgmt Llc has 0.56% invested in S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ:SANW) for 581,609 shares. Prescott Group Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com, Oklahoma-based fund reported 118,551 shares. Whittier Com invested 0% in S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ:SANW). Birch Run Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 0.15% or 177,374 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, S Muoio Ltd Liability has 0.5% invested in S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ:SANW).

