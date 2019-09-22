Northern Trust Position in American Wtr Wks Co New (AWK) Has Cut by $2.72 Million; Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Position in Cooper Std Hldgs (CPS) Boosted by $1.86 Million

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cooper Std Hldgs Inc (CPS) by 44.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc bought 41,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.71% . The institutional investor held 133,832 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.13 million, up from 92,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cooper Std Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $719.67M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.55% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $42.58. About 319,089 shares traded or 52.70% up from the average. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) has declined 62.97% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CPS News: 01/05/2018 – COOPER-STANDARD 1Q ADJ EPS $3.45, EST. $2.91; 29/05/2018 – Cooper-Standard Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Cooper Standard’s Medina Named a 2018 STEP Ahead Award Honoree; 25/04/2018 – GM Recognizes Cooper Standard for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 01/05/2018 – Cooper Standard Holdings 1Q EPS $3.07; 13/04/2018 – Cooper Standard Issues 2017 Corporate Responsibility Report; 01/05/2018 – Cooper Standard Holdings 1Q Net $57.4M; 14/05/2018 – Cooper Standard Expands Product Offerings with LS Mtron Acquisition; 01/05/2018 – Cooper Standard Holdings: 1Q Net New Business Awards $140M; 14/05/2018 – COOPER STANDARD EXPANDS PRODUCT OFFERINGS WITH LS MTRON BUY

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (AWK) by 0.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northern Trust Corp sold 23,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% . The institutional investor held 3.64 million shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $422.76 million, down from 3.67M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northern Trust Corp who had been investing in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $122.83. About 1.12 million shares traded or 13.29% up from the average. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 23/03/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER COMPANY, MANAGER OF ENGINEERING, BRIAN F. CARR NAMED CHAIR OF AMERICAN WATER WORKS ASSOCIATION-NEW JERSEY SECTION; 13/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC – TOTAL VALUE OF PROPOSED TRANSACTION IS APPROXIMATELY $53.8 MLN; 23/03/2018 – Company Profile for Kentucky American Water; 18/05/2018 – IL AMERICAN WATER BUYS SUNDALE UTILITIES,; 02/05/2018 – American Water Works 1Q Rev $761M; 23/03/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC AWK.N : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 26/04/2018 – Illinois American Water Announces 2018 Environmental Grant Recipients; 28/03/2018 – IL AMERICAN WATER BUYS VILLAGE OF FISHER WATER, WASTEWATER; 27/04/2018 – Illinois American Water Encourages Customers to Participate in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day; 24/04/2018 – American Water Names Deborah Degillio Senior Vice President of Its Eastern Division and President of New Jersey American Water and Robert MacLean President of American Water Enterprises

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 18 investors sold CPS shares while 37 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 16.82 million shares or 1.57% more from 16.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York-based Art Advsr Ltd Company has invested 0.05% in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS). Manufacturers Life Comm The stated it has 10,360 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership reported 0.02% in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS). Boothbay Fund Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 7,038 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Ls Invest Advsrs Ltd Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) for 500 shares. Citadel Ltd Liability reported 0% in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS). 14,147 are held by Foundry Ltd Liability Corporation. Hsbc Plc invested in 0% or 24,533 shares. Moreover, Wells Fargo Mn has 0% invested in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS). Bancorporation Of Montreal Can stated it has 24,232 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) for 82,374 shares. Citigroup holds 0% of its portfolio in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) for 14,076 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 1,081 shares. Comerica Comml Bank, Michigan-based fund reported 23,267 shares. 5,581 are held by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96 billion and $26.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teradata Corp Del (NYSE:TDC) by 240,600 shares to 1.11M shares, valued at $39.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amerco (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 37,030 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 209,707 shares, and cut its stake in Myr Group Inc Del (NASDAQ:MYRG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 34 investors sold AWK shares while 195 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 146.26 million shares or 1.08% more from 144.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Umb National Bank & Trust N A Mo invested 0.04% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Thrivent For Lutherans accumulated 0% or 8,143 shares. Grp Hldg Ag holds 4.87% or 342,674 shares in its portfolio. Peregrine Asset Advisers holds 0.36% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) or 6,023 shares. Geode Management Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Mai Mngmt has invested 0.01% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Trust Of Toledo Na Oh has invested 0.54% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Kingfisher Cap Limited Liability invested 1.62% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.31% or 159,318 shares. Massachusetts Financial Ma has 0.01% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 121,348 shares. Bluestein R H And owns 21,220 shares. Tiedemann Limited Liability has invested 0.22% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Dorsey Whitney Trust Co Limited Liability Com holds 0.13% or 7,015 shares. Agf Investments America Inc has invested 2.54% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Hartford Inv Management reported 19,770 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.