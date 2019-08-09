Northern Trust (NTRS) to pay $0.70 on Oct 1, 2019; Crown Holdings (CCK)’s Sentiment Is 0.95

Northern Trust Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS) is expected to pay $0.70 on Oct 1, 2019. (NASDAQ:NTRS) shareholders before Sep 12, 2019 will receive the $0.70 dividend. Northern Trust Corp’s current price of $90.57 translates into 0.77% yield. Northern Trust Corp’s dividend has Sep 13, 2019 as record date. Jul 23, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 2.92% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $90.57. About 794,356 shares traded. Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) has declined 10.92% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical NTRS News: 19/03/2018 – Northern Trust’s Susan Snyder Elected to ACTEC Board and Executive Committee; 27/03/2018 – NORTHERN TRUST CORP NTRS.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $122 FROM $120; 24/05/2018 – Northern Trust Offers GIPS® Compliant Reporting to Asset Owners; 20/03/2018 – Northern Trust’s Foundation & Institutional Advisors Practice Strengthens Team in Southeast; 10/04/2018 – Northern Trust Hedge Fund Services Partners with Hazeltree to Launch ‘Cash Optimization’ Service; 17/05/2018 – Northern Trust Bolsters Institutional Brokerage With Experienced Hire; 06/04/2018 – NORTHERN TRUST CORP NTRS.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $111 FROM $109; 09/05/2018 – Northern Trust Corporation Buys New 1.2% Position in Aptiv; 12/04/2018 – MOVES- Northern Trust, Cavendish, Exotix Capital; 10/04/2018 – Northern Trust Hedge Fund Services Partners with Hazeltree to Launch `Cash Optimization’ Service

Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 138 active investment managers increased or opened new stock positions, while 146 reduced and sold equity positions in Crown Holdings Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 130.38 million shares, down from 141.22 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Crown Holdings Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 14 to 15 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 27 Reduced: 119 Increased: 82 New Position: 56.

Rivulet Capital Llc holds 12.96% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. for 2.53 million shares. Kenmare Capital Partners L.L.C. owns 164,500 shares or 11.22% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Firefly Value Partners Lp has 8.74% invested in the company for 1.52 million shares. The California-based Tensile Capital Management Llc has invested 7.18% in the stock. Bain Capital Credit Lp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 90,469 shares.

The stock increased 1.56% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $65.55. About 1.36M shares traded or 0.29% up from the average. Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK) has risen 41.71% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CCK News: 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.35-Adj EPS $5.55; 23/04/2018 – DJ Crown Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCK); 15/05/2018 – Lyrical Asset Management Buys 2.6% Position in Crown Holdings; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Adds Tetra Tech, Exits Crown Holdings: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Beats Revenue, EPS Expectations; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS 94C, EST. 79C; 24/04/2018 – North America Aerosol Cans Market Forecast to 2023, With Ball Corporation, Crown Holdings, BWAY Corporation, Exal Corporation & CCL Container Leading The Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q EPS 67c

The stock increased 1.56% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $65.55. About 1.36M shares traded or 0.29% up from the average. Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK) has risen 41.71% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500.

Analysts await Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.57 EPS, down 8.19% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.71 per share. CCK’s profit will be $218.55M for 10.44 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Crown Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.53% EPS growth.

Crown Holdings, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products for consumer goods in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $9.13 billion. The firm offers aluminum beverage cans and ends, and other packaging products to beverage and beer companies; food cans and ends, including two-and three-piece cans in various shapes and sizes for food marketers; glass bottles; and aerosol cans and ends for manufacturers of personal care, food, household, and industrial products. It has a 19.28 P/E ratio. It also provides metal and composite closures, and capping systems and services, as well as various specialty containers with various lid and closure variations.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for firms, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. The company has market cap of $19.57 billion. It operates through two divisions, Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management. It has a 13.7 P/E ratio. The C&IS segment offers asset servicing and related services, including global custody, fund administration, investment activities outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold Northern Trust Corporation shares while 207 reduced holdings.