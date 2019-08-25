Northern Trust (NTRS) to pay $0.70 on Oct 1, 2019; Brt Apartments (md (BRT) SI Increased By 23.01%

Brt Apartments Corp (md (NYSE:BRT) had an increase of 23.01% in short interest. BRT’s SI was 83,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 23.01% from 67,800 shares previously. With 23,500 avg volume, 4 days are for Brt Apartments Corp (md (NYSE:BRT)’s short sellers to cover BRT’s short positions. The SI to Brt Apartments Corp (md’s float is 0.9%. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $14.22. About 24,661 shares traded or 8.97% up from the average. BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) has risen 8.64% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BRT News: 20/03/2018 – Sen Finance Cmte: Hatch Outlines Pro-Jobs, Pro-America Trade Strategy at BRT; 08/05/2018 – BRT Apartments 2Q EPS $1.75; 08/05/2018 – BRT Apartments 2Q Adj FFO/Share 26 Cents; 07/03/2018 SENZAGEN AB SENZA.ST – BRT WILL MARKET AND PROVIDE GARD IN US AND PERFORM TEST IN ITS LABORATORY IN NORTH CAROLINA; 22/04/2018 – DJ BRT Apartments Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRT); 21/05/2018 – BRT APARTMENTS CORP – $30.8 MLN DEAL, INCLUDES $19.0 MLN OF MORTGAGE DEBT OBTAINED IN CONNECTION WITH ACQUISITION; 21/05/2018 – BRT APARTMENTS BUYS 281-UNIT VALUE ADD PROPERTY IN DALLAS/FT; 13/03/2018 – BRT Apartments Corp. Raises Quarterly Dividend Approximately 11.1%; 08/05/2018 – BRT Apartments 2Q Net $25.2M; 08/05/2018 – BRT Apartments 2Q Rev $29.7M

Northern Trust Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS) is expected to pay $0.70 on Oct 1, 2019. (NASDAQ:NTRS) shareholders before Sep 12, 2019 will receive the $0.70 dividend. Northern Trust Corp’s current price of $84.71 translates into 0.83% yield. Northern Trust Corp’s dividend has Sep 13, 2019 as record date. Jul 23, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.93% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $84.71. About 1.13M shares traded. Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) has declined 10.92% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical NTRS News: 24/04/2018 – GLOBAL BANKS: UBS SAYS IT IS OVERWEIGHT ON US BANKS; 21/03/2018 – Northern Trust Raises Prime Rate; 18/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind US Foods Holding, Tahoe Resources, Corporate Office Properties Trust, World Accept; 05/03/2018 Northern Trust to Provide Investment Management Services to Father Ryan High School; 06/03/2018 – Northern Trust Strengthens Florida Wealth Advisory Team; 17/04/2018 – Northern Trust: 1Q Net Interest Income $384.0M; 13/03/2018 – Northern Trust to Provide Investment Management and Advisory Services to The Grand Haven Area Community Foundation; 12/04/2018 – Northern Trust Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Northern Trust Raises Prime Rate to 4.75% From 4.50%; 17/04/2018 – NORTHERN TRUST CORP – QTRLY SHR $1.58

BRT Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust , owns, operates, and develops multi-family properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $226.05 million. It operates through two divisions, Multi-Family Real Estate and Other Real Estate. It has a 73.68 P/E ratio. The firm also owns, operates, and develops commercial, mixed use, and other real estate assets.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 1.4 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.77 in 2018Q4.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for firms, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. The company has market cap of $18.32 billion. It operates through two divisions, Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management. It has a 12.81 P/E ratio. The C&IS segment offers asset servicing and related services, including global custody, fund administration, investment activities outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.