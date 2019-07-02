Northern Trust (NTRS) Stake Maintained by Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc; Dxp Enterprises New (DXPE) Holder Gsa Capital Partners Llp Has Lowered Position as Share Price Rose

Gsa Capital Partners Llp decreased its stake in Dxp Enterprises Inc New (DXPE) by 63.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gsa Capital Partners Llp sold 13,461 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 7,806 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $304,000, down from 21,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gsa Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Dxp Enterprises Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $646.87 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $36.77. About 47,828 shares traded. DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) has declined 4.97% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.40% the S&P500. Some Historical DXPE News: 20/03/2018 – DXP ENTERPRISES 4Q REV. $265.6M, EST. $248.0M (2 EST.); 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 1.4% Position in DXP Enterprises; 08/05/2018 – DXP ENTERPRISES 1Q EPS 24C, EST. 21C; 15/05/2018 – Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Buys 1.2% of DXP Enterprises; 09/03/2018 DXP Enterprises Short-Interest Ratio Rises 40% to 9 Days; 15/03/2018 – DXP Enterprises: DXP is seeking a VP of Biz Dev to join Supply Chain Services team within the East Coast or West Coast region!; 27/03/2018 – DXP Enterprises at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Northern Trust Corp (NTRS) by 45.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc bought 45,902 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.48% with the market. The hedge fund held 147,120 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.30 million, up from 101,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Northern Trust Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $91.87. About 2.45M shares traded or 104.55% up from the average. Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) has declined 13.25% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.68% the S&P500. Some Historical NTRS News: 17/04/2018 – Northern Trust 1Q Net $381.6M; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Global Growth HLS Adds Northern Trust; 20/03/2018 – Northern Trust’s Foundation & Institutional Advisors Practice Strengthens Team in Southeast; 24/04/2018 – Northern Trust Reinforces Strategic Commitment to the Middle East Region with Three Key Senior Appointments; 09/05/2018 – Northern Trust Corporation Buys New 1.2% Position in Aptiv; 19/03/2018 – Northern Trust’s Susan Snyder Elected to ACTEC Board and Executive Committee; 17/04/2018 – NORTHERN TRUST CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME ON FTE BASIS $392.7 MLN VS $362.4 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – Northern Trust to Utilize Direct Clearing for Canadian Derivatives; 10/04/2018 – Northern Trust Hedge Fund Services Partners with Hazeltree to Launch `Cash Optimization’ Service; 16/04/2018 – NORTHERN TRUST: PAHLAVI JOINS WEALTH MGMT PRIVATE BANKING TEAM

Gsa Capital Partners Llp, which manages about $4.63B and $987.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS) by 16,543 shares to 19,897 shares, valued at $1.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Syneos Health Inc by 8,306 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,258 shares, and has risen its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co.

More notable recent DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “DXP Enterprises, Inc. (DXPE) CEO David Little on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on March 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Validea James P. O’Shaughnessy Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 6/28/2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Middleby (MIDD) Displays Bright Prospects, Risks Persist – Nasdaq” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nordson’s (NDSN) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss, Down Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Moving Average Crossover Alert: DXP Enterprises – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Analysts await DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 13.11% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.61 per share. DXPE’s profit will be $12.14M for 13.32 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by DXP Enterprises, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 72.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.71 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 12 investors sold DXPE shares while 35 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 13.82 million shares or 1.57% less from 14.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Investors Pa has 0% invested in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) for 28,672 shares. Northern Trust holds 201,861 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md accumulated 8,365 shares or 0% of the stock. Trexquant Inv LP invested 0.02% in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE). Vanguard holds 0% or 1.03M shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 5,352 shares or 0% of the stock. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 82,735 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 4,989 shares. Sg Americas Limited Co owns 5,964 shares. Gsa Prtn Limited Liability Partnership invested 0.03% of its portfolio in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE). Geode Cap Management Limited Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 196,015 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans, a Minnesota-based fund reported 12,221 shares. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board has invested 0% of its portfolio in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE). Parametric Assocs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 45,571 shares. Tiaa Cref Ltd Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE).

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc, which manages about $408.00M and $363.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Idex Corp (NYSE:IEX) by 4,586 shares to 27,955 shares, valued at $4.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Clorox Co Del (NYSE:CLX) by 28,619 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,461 shares, and cut its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (NYSE:VAR).