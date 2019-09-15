Northern Trust (NTRS) Holding Held by Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc; Hexcel (HXL) Share Value Rose While Golden Gate Private Equity Has Raised Its Stake

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Northern Trust Corp (NTRS) by 1.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc bought 6,335 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The hedge fund held 480,811 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.27M, up from 474,476 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Northern Trust Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $98.94. About 940,304 shares traded. Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) has declined 10.92% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical NTRS News: 06/04/2018 – NORTHERN TRUST CORP NTRS.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $111 FROM $109; 24/05/2018 – Northern Trust Offers GIPS® Compliant Reporting to Asset Owners; 08/05/2018 – Morningstar Investment Management LLC Selects Northern Trust for Mutual Fund Services; 08/05/2018 – Chmn Waddell Gifts 242 Of Northern Trust Corp; 18/04/2018 – Growth is looking good now, but it won’t be enough to save the U.S. from its out-of-control budget deficit, warns Carl Tannenbaum, chief economist at Northern Trust; 17/04/2018 – Northern Trust 1Q Rev $1.5B; 16/04/2018 – Northern Trust Strengthens New York Wealth Management Team; 17/04/2018 – NORTHERN TRUST CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME ON FTE BASIS $392.7 MLN VS $362.4 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 10/04/2018 – Northern Trust Hedge Fund Services Partners with Hazeltree to Launch ‘Cash Optimization’ Service; 15/05/2018 – Northern Trust Universe Data: Flat Returns for Institutional Plan Sponsors in First Quarter of 2018

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc increased its stake in Hexcel Corporation (HXL) by 5.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc bought 7,923 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.76% . The institutional investor held 156,073 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.62M, up from 148,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc who had been investing in Hexcel Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $81.78. About 412,456 shares traded. Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) has risen 19.53% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.53% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 36 investors sold HXL shares while 119 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 73.33 million shares or 1.08% more from 72.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California-based Sfe Counsel has invested 0.13% in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Chase Invest Counsel Corp holds 0.76% or 18,560 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York accumulated 2,935 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 68,745 shares. Martin Currie Limited holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) for 64,506 shares. Prudential Public Limited Co has invested 0% in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Gam Hldg Ag accumulated 5,402 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Willis Invest Counsel reported 35,168 shares. Wells Fargo Mn reported 726,521 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 5,000 were reported by Reilly Fincl Advsrs Llc. Citigroup Inc invested in 298,477 shares. Voya Invest Management Ltd holds 22,904 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt Equity Research reported 0.35% stake. Hm Payson invested 0% of its portfolio in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Brandywine Glob Management Lc reported 13,495 shares.

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.38B and $1.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,650 shares to 7,881 shares, valued at $2.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Charter Communications by 1,314 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,674 shares, and cut its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).

