Northern Trust (NTRS) Holder Btim Upped Its Position; Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management LTD Has Boosted Stake in Halliburton Co. (HAL) as Valuation Declined

Btim Corp increased its stake in Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) by 6.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btim Corp bought 43,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 662,204 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.87M, up from 619,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btim Corp who had been investing in Northern Trust Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $92.44. About 212,037 shares traded. Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) has declined 13.25% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.68% the S&P500. Some Historical NTRS News: 14/03/2018 – SLT: Deutsche Bank, Euroclear and Northern Trust launch T2S solution; 22/05/2018 – NORTHERN TRUST NAMES DAVID I. KIM HEAD OF SALES ASIA-PACIFIC; 22/03/2018 – Northern Trust Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – NORTHERN TRUST 1Q EPS $1.58, EST. $1.41; 19/03/2018 – Northern Trust’s Susan Snyder Elected to ACTEC Board and Executive Committee; 19/03/2018 – NTRS, PWC ENHANCEMENT ALLOWS LIFECYCLE AUDIT VIA BLOCKCHAIN; 10/04/2018 – Northern Trust Hedge Fund Services Partners with Hazeltree to Launch ‘Cash Optimization’ Service; 08/05/2018 – Chmn Waddell Gifts 242 Of Northern Trust Corp; 18/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind US Foods Holding, Tahoe Resources, Corporate Office Properties Trust, World Accept; 22/05/2018 – Northern Trust Names New Head of Sales for Asia-Pacific

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Halliburton Co. (HAL) by 132.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd bought 478,344 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 838,919 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.58M, up from 360,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Halliburton Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $23.45. About 1.50M shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 51.26% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.69% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q North American Rev $3.52B; 08/03/2018 – Falklands Oil Project Nears Go-Ahead With Halliburton On Board; 23/04/2018 – Caracas crisis prompts Halliburton write-off; 14/03/2018 – Houston Corporate Campus on 48.9 acres Scheduled for Auction; 18/05/2018 – Halliburton: Compensation Program Is Aligned With Creation of Shareholder Returns; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q EPS CONT OPS 5C; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Swings To Profit In First Quarter — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q REV. $5.7B, EST. $5.72B; 27/03/2018 – ARAMCO, BAKER HUGHES, HALLIBURTON SIGN EQUIPMENT, SERVICES MOU; 25/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests

Btim Corp, which manages about $7.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 7,720 shares to 219,900 shares, valued at $35.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lancaster Colony Corp (NASDAQ:LANC) by 26,894 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 126,410 shares, and cut its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold NTRS shares while 207 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 167.30 million shares or 1.07% less from 169.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Endurance Wealth Management reported 300 shares. Stifel Fincl Corp holds 41,935 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS). The New York-based Amalgamated Bancshares has invested 0.06% in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS). Old Financial Bank In reported 4,533 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct invested in 5,981 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt invested in 419,747 shares or 0.55% of the stock. Essex Investment Management Com Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS). Virginia Retirement System Et Al holds 0.42% in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) or 392,500 shares. Ellington Mngmt Group Limited Company stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS). Victory Cap reported 44,375 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Co reported 0.05% stake. Eaton Vance Mgmt has 0.15% invested in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS). Rothschild Invest Il, Illinois-based fund reported 5,360 shares. Davis R M Inc reported 0.78% stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold HAL shares while 231 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 653.08 million shares or 4.23% less from 681.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md reported 5.67 million shares. Sprott invested in 9,169 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Merian Investors (Uk) Limited holds 8,100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Blackrock Inc holds 59.14 million shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 218,327 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Agf Invests has 0.01% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Hodges Mgmt stated it has 19,377 shares. Manchester Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 200 shares. Aperio Ltd Com has 0.05% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Invesco Ltd holds 7.05M shares. Chilton Management Llc has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Estabrook Capital Management holds 0% or 1,425 shares. Hightower Advisors Limited accumulated 61,693 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Marble Harbor Counsel Limited Liability Corp reported 66,537 shares stake. Cetera Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 9,099 shares.

