Northern Trust (NTRS) EPS Estimated At $1.63; SOCO INTL PLC ORDINARY SHARES (SOCLF) Sellers Decreased By 96.48% Their Shorts

Analysts expect Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) to report $1.63 EPS on October, 16.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 3.16% from last quarter’s $1.58 EPS. NTRS’s profit would be $350.27 million giving it 14.51 P/E if the $1.63 EPS is correct. After having $1.75 EPS previously, Northern Trust Corporation’s analysts see -6.86% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $94.62. About 609,046 shares traded. Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) has declined 10.92% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical NTRS News: 22/05/2018 – Northern Trust Names New Head of Sales for Asia-Pacific; 20/03/2018 – Northern Trust’s Foundation & Institutional Advisors Practice Strengthens Team in Southeast; 12/04/2018 – MOVES- Northern Trust, Cavendish, Exotix Capital; 12/04/2018 – Northern Trust Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Northern Trust Wealth Management Announces Texas Leadership Succession; 17/04/2018 – NORTHERN TRUST CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE ON FTE BASIS WAS $ 1,484.7 MLN VS $ 1,293.3 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 17/04/2018 – NORTHERN TRUST CORP – QTRLY RETURN ON AVERAGE COMMON EQUITY WAS 16.0 PCT VS 11.6 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 06/04/2018 – NORTHERN TRUST CORP NTRS.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $111 FROM $109; 21/03/2018 – Northern Trust Raises Prime Rate; 09/05/2018 – Northern Trust Corporation Buys New 1.2% Position in Aptiv

SOCO INTL PLC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:SOCLF) had a decrease of 96.48% in short interest. SOCLF’s SI was 1,000 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 96.48% from 28,400 shares previously. It closed at $0.7865 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Another recent and important SOCO International plc (OTCMKTS:SOCLF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Soco International PLC 2017 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on March 26, 2018.

SOCO International plc engages in the exploration and production of gas and oil properties. The company has market cap of $313.64 million. It has interests in gas and oil properties located in Vietnam, the Republic of Congo, and Angola. It has a 56.18 P/E ratio.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for firms, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. The company has market cap of $20.33 billion. It operates through two divisions, Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management. It has a 14.31 P/E ratio. The C&IS segment offers asset servicing and related services, including global custody, fund administration, investment activities outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

More notable recent Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Northern Trust Makes Strategic Appointments in Global Transition Management Business – Business Wire” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.8% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Northern Trust implements CFO succession – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Northern Trust closes purchase of Belvedere Advisors – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Northern Trust Releases CSR Report – Business Wire” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Northern Trust has $13100 highest and $8700 lowest target. $103.67’s average target is 9.56% above currents $94.62 stock price. Northern Trust had 11 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 21 by Deutsche Bank. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of NTRS in report on Wednesday, June 5 with “Underweight” rating. On Wednesday, May 8 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Thursday, July 25 report. The stock of Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) has “Underweight” rating given on Tuesday, September 17 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, June 18. The stock of Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, August 9 by Deutsche Bank.