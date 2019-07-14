Northern Trust Maintains Holding in First Amern Finl (FAF); Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Lowered Its First Horizon National (FHN) Position by $2.23 Million as Share Value Declined

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in First Horizon National Corp (FHN) by 1.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc sold 171,518 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.26% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16.86M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $235.77 million, down from 17.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc who had been investing in First Horizon National Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $15.1. About 4.47M shares traded or 48.21% up from the average. First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) has declined 25.34% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.77% the S&P500. Some Historical FHN News: 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $301.2 MLN VS $189.7 MLN LAST YEAR; 14/05/2018 – First Horizon Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in First Amern Finl Corp (FAF) by 1.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northern Trust Corp bought 22,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.20 million shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.61M, up from 1.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northern Trust Corp who had been investing in First Amern Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $54.78. About 423,302 shares traded. First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) has risen 2.50% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.93% the S&P500. Some Historical FAF News: 09/05/2018 – FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORPORATION APPOINTS MARTHA B. WYRSCH TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 12/04/2018 – First American Mortgage Solutions Expands Product Access Through Its Digital Gateway; 14/05/2018 – FASB Will Operate With Six Members While FAF Trustees Begin Search for Monk’s Successor; 26/04/2018 – First American Financial 1Q Net $76.2M; 26/04/2018 – FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY AVERAGE REVENUE PER ORDER UP 6 PERCENT; 09/04/2018 – First American to Host Investor Day in New York City

Northern Trust Corp, which manages about $404.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 8,213 shares to 470,796 shares, valued at $113.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 17,973 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.28M shares, and cut its stake in Wright Med Group N V.

More notable recent First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Title insurers’ Texas rate cut effect should be minimal, KBW says – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Does First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Stocks That Could Hike Dividends In July – Nasdaq” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “INVESTIGATION ALERT FOR FAF, ZUO, AND SAIL: Hagens Berman Alerts Investors In FAF, ZUO, and SAIL to the Firmâ€™s Investigation of Potential Claims, Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Housing Market Enters Unprecedented Homebody Era, According to First American Potential Home Sales Model – Business Wire” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold FAF shares while 102 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 90.93 million shares or 2.69% less from 93.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mngmt accumulated 28,500 shares. Parnassus Ca reported 314,819 shares stake. Hamlin Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 1.09M shares or 2.49% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System stated it has 147,175 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Legal General Public Ltd Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) for 172,249 shares. Shelton Cap Mngmt reported 0.03% in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF). First Personal Financial owns 0.02% invested in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) for 1,122 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Ltd Llc invested in 6,750 shares or 0% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Com The reported 181,762 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 20,739 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 12Th Street Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp has 3.44% invested in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF). First Quadrant Lp Ca reported 48,255 shares. Victory Cap Inc stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF). Paragon Cap Mngmt Limited accumulated 0.19% or 6,193 shares. Penbrook Management Lc accumulated 13,321 shares or 0.71% of the stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 34 investors sold FHN shares while 92 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 269.71 million shares or 2.39% less from 276.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Group reported 1.51 million shares. Alps Advisors holds 27,135 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Brandywine Glob Inv Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 672 shares. Delta Asset Ltd Liability Company Tn holds 43,692 shares. Oak Hill Cap Management Ltd Liability Co has 5.39M shares. Paragon Capital Mgmt holds 0.17% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) or 20,684 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Limited Liability Co reported 280,630 shares stake. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement has 0.01% invested in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) for 498,986 shares. 39,173 are held by Virtu Ltd Llc. Waters Parkerson Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 12,017 shares in its portfolio. Interest Grp Inc reported 634,848 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited has invested 0% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 13,500 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Stephens Ar reported 11,592 shares. Keybank Association Oh invested 0.01% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN).

More notable recent First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “First Horizon Announces Final Capital Bank Financial Merger Consideration Allocations – GlobeNewswire” on December 07, 2017, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “First Horizon announces bonus for employees NYSE:FHN – GlobeNewswire” published on December 22, 2017, Globenewswire.com published: “First Horizon Named One of Top 50 Companies for Female Executives – GlobeNewswire” on April 05, 2019. More interesting news about First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “First Horizon Expands Share Purchase Program and Increases Common Dividend by 17% – GlobeNewswire” published on January 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Kenneth A. Burdick and Wendy P. Davidson Elected to First Horizon Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 29, 2019.