Northern Trust Lowered Its Stake in Total Sys Svcs (TSS) as Share Price Rose; Disney Walt Holding Co (DIS) Holding Boosted by Fruth Investment Management

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (TSS) by 0.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northern Trust Corp sold 17,451 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.12% . The institutional investor held 2.32 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $220.25M, down from 2.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northern Trust Corp who had been investing in Total Sys Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.43% or $4.73 during the last trading session, reaching $133.23. About 376,643 shares traded. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 09/04/2018 – INNOTEC TSS AG TSSG.F – IN 2017, SALES OF EUR 98.0 MILLION COMPARED TO EUR 101.6 MILLION YR AGO; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 Rating To Total System Services’ Senior Unsecured Note Issuance; 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – FEB TOTAL SYSTEM LOAD FACTOR 82.2% VS 79.7%; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC SEES 2018 NET REVENUE (NON-GAAP) $3,700 MLN TO $3,800 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Total System Services 1Q Rev $987.2M; 07/03/2018 – TSYS Announces Agreement with Walmart to Implement New Payment Solution at Retail Locations Nationwide; 29/03/2018 – TSYS to Broadcast First-Quarter 2018 Results; 05/04/2018 – Allegiant: March Scheduled Service Load Factor 87.7% Vs 84.5%, Total System Load Factor 85.9% Vs 82.7%; 21/04/2018 – DJ Total System Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSS); 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 DILUTED EPS (GAAP) $3.00 TO $3.10

Fruth Investment Management increased its stake in Disney Walt Holding Co (DIS) by 32.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fruth Investment Management bought 6,099 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 24,972 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77M, up from 18,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fruth Investment Management who had been investing in Disney Walt Holding Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $3.22 during the last trading session, reaching $135.61. About 4.70M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 03/05/2018 – Star Wars’ Chewbacca Challenges Fans to ‘Roar For Change’; 08/05/2018 – CNN Money: PACIFIC: The Disney-Comcast War Gets Hot; 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N : BMO RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 07/05/2018 – Bigger Than Disney: Universal Beijing Park’s Construction Budget Doubles; 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS HAS BEEN SOME INTERACTION WITH COMCAST CMCSA.O; 06/04/2018 – Disney offers Sky News deal to allay Murdoch concerns; 17/05/2018 – Disney Cruise Line Debuts Diverse Lineup of Itineraries and Home Ports for Fall 2019; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Cue Suggests Company Won’t Buy Netflix, Disney for Video; 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson’s Estate Files Federal Copyright Infringement Suit Against The Walt Disney Company And Disney’s ABC Network; 12/04/2018 – ODEY SEES BIDDING WAR FOR SKY BETWEEN DISNEY AND COMCAST

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold TSS shares while 192 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 131.60 million shares or 5.48% less from 139.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth has 0% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 5,772 shares. Bbva Compass Bancorporation Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 16,146 shares. Ghp Inv Advsr reported 31,067 shares stake. Bb&T Ltd accumulated 40,782 shares. Us National Bank De has 27,981 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Pnc Financial Serv Gru Inc reported 88,043 shares stake. Guardian Life Ins Comm Of America holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 473 shares. Moreover, Kentucky Retirement System has 0.07% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Moreover, Putnam Invests Limited Liability has 0% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 7,062 shares. Capital City Com Fl stated it has 44,099 shares. Kbc Gru Nv has invested 0.01% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt reported 6,500 shares stake. Jefferies Group Inc Lc has invested 0.02% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Paloma Prtnrs Management reported 0.08% stake. 84 were accumulated by Tarbox Family Office Inc.

Analysts await Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 3.60% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.11 per share. TSS’s profit will be $193.62M for 28.96 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Total System Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.74% negative EPS growth.

Northern Trust Corp, which manages about $404.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Compass Minerals Intl Inc (NYSE:CMP) by 14,814 shares to 544,451 shares, valued at $29.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bemis Co Inc (NYSE:BMS) by 18,871 shares in the quarter, for a total of 725,383 shares, and has risen its stake in American Sts Wtr Co (NYSE:AWR).

Fruth Investment Management, which manages about $276.93M and $238.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6,100 shares to 88,299 shares, valued at $6.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 345,505 are owned by Barrett Asset Mgmt Lc. Us Bank & Trust De holds 0.42% or 1.31 million shares. Chatham Group reported 8,084 shares stake. Moreover, Regent Investment Ltd Liability has 0.56% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Group One Trading Lp owns 51,449 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Jump Trading Ltd Llc reported 13,268 shares. Primecap Mngmt Company Ca reported 0.27% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Element Capital Mngmt Ltd Co accumulated 0.07% or 20,992 shares. Archford Strategies Limited Liability Co holds 0.28% or 6,925 shares in its portfolio. Strategic Advsr Ltd Llc has invested 0.63% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Natl Mutual Insur Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives reported 26,517 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 5,117 were reported by Department Mb Fincl Bank N A. Cullen Capital Management Ltd Liability has 6,900 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Hldgs Sa holds 0.72% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 771,994 shares. Ipg, California-based fund reported 11,026 shares.

