Northern Trust Lowered Cousins Pptys (CUZ) Position; Zayo Group Holdings (ZAYO)’s Sentiment Is 1.37

Zayo Group Holdings (ZAYO) investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 167 investment managers increased and opened new equity positions, while 122 reduced and sold their stock positions in Zayo Group Holdings. The investment managers in our database now own: 202.49 million shares, down from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Zayo Group Holdings in top ten equity positions decreased from 12 to 8 for a decrease of 4. Sold All: 41 Reduced: 81 Increased: 92 New Position: 75.

Northern Trust Corp decreased Cousins Pptys Inc (CUZ) stake by 1.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Northern Trust Corp analyzed 141,114 shares as Cousins Pptys Inc (CUZ)'s stock declined 7.62%. The Northern Trust Corp holds 11.45M shares with $110.64M value, down from 11.59M last quarter. Cousins Pptys Inc now has $5.09B valuation. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $34.66. About 363,874 shares traded. Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) has declined 4.09% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.09% the S&P500.

The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.82. About 299,403 shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500.

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company has market cap of $7.97 billion. The firm operates in six divisions: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation , Allstream, and Other. It has a 63.69 P/E ratio. The Fiber Solutions segment provides dark fiber, and fiber-to-the-tower and small cell mobile infrastructure services for carriers and other communication service providers, Internet service providers, wireless service providers, media and content companies, large enterprises, and other companies.

Analysts await Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.15 EPS, down 16.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.18 per share. ZAYO’s profit will be $35.34M for 56.37 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual EPS reported by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: "Zayo Shareholders Approve Merger – Business Wire" on July 26, 2019, also Pehub.com with their article: "Zayo Group shareholders approve $8.2 bln sale to Digital Colony, EQT – PE Hub" published on July 29, 2019, Businesswire.com published: "Zayo Chairman and CEO Dan Caruso to Deliver a Keynote at Cowen Communications Infrastructure Summit – Business Wire" on August 09, 2019.

Marlowe Partners Lp holds 23.28% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for 1.18 million shares. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp owns 5.80 million shares or 10.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tekne Capital Management Llc has 5.21% invested in the company for 708,003 shares. The Illinois-based Grs Advisors Llc has invested 4.81% in the stock. Beach Point Capital Management Lp, a California-based fund reported 638,689 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold CUZ shares while 77 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 406.38 million shares or 1.24% more from 401.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Serv Automobile Association invested in 0.01% or 232,203 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio owns 0.02% invested in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) for 458,423 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management owns 6.34M shares. Tcw Inc owns 0.06% invested in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) for 695,420 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 94,354 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd holds 0.01% or 121,403 shares in its portfolio. Moody Savings Bank Trust Division holds 0% or 1,293 shares in its portfolio. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has 0.3% invested in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). Grs Advisors Lc reported 530,000 shares or 3% of all its holdings. Westpac Banking Corporation has 0% invested in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). Oakbrook Invests Ltd Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 14,600 shares. Marco Investment Limited Co has invested 0.07% in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). Apg Asset Mngmt Us owns 4.11 million shares. Moreover, Kempen Nv has 0.03% invested in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) for 28,800 shares. Palisade Capital Limited Liability Com Nj invested in 0.94% or 3.02M shares.

More notable recent Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Cousins Properties explains effect of Tier deal – Seeking Alpha" on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Here's What You Should Know About Cousins Properties Incorporated's (NYSE:CUZ) 3.2% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance" published on June 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "How Does Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Affect Your Portfolio Volatility? – Yahoo Finance" on May 03, 2019.