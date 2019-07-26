Northern Trust Increases Holding in Stanley Black & Decker (SWK); United Parcel Service (UPS) Shareholder M Holdings Securities Has Trimmed Its Holding by $475,080

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK) by 0.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northern Trust Corp bought 12,223 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.71M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $233.24M, up from 1.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northern Trust Corp who had been investing in Stanley Black & Decker Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $152.2. About 1.43 million shares traded or 23.94% up from the average. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has declined 5.84% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.27% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER-2018 OUTLOOK INCLUDES ADJ EPS GROWTH OF 11% – 14% VS PRIOR YR,WHILE OFFSETTING ABOUT $180 MLN OF COMMODITY INFLATION HEADWINDS; 28/03/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Supports Wounded Warrior Project; 27/04/2018 – STANLEY® Signs on as Official Partner of the DS Virgin Racing Formula E Team; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $8.30-Adj EPS $8.50; 07/05/2018 – STANLEY BLACK TO OFFER SKILLSOFT’S SKILLS TRAINING GLOBALLY; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39, EST. $1.35; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC SWK.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $7.40 TO $7.60; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Stanley Black & Decker’s IDR at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 24/05/2018 – Industrial Dist: Former Stanley B&D Veteran Joins RIDGID As Director Of Product Management; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC SWK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

M Holdings Securities Inc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 49.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M Holdings Securities Inc sold 4,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,428 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $495,000, down from 8,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.37% or $3.86 during the last trading session, reaching $118.25. About 8.71M shares traded or 164.71% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – UPS: PRICING REVIEW WILL BE PART OF TRANSFORMATION PROCESS; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Hellenic Telecommunications To ‘BB’; Outlook Pos; 23/05/2018 – UPS DETAILS INCREASE OF OVERSIZE SURCHARGE IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 04/04/2018 – UPS SEES COMPANIES SHIFTING SOURCE LOCATIONS TO AVOID TARIFFS; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service Sees 2018 Capex $6.5 Billion-$7 Billion; 06/03/2018 – UPS Selects International President for Top Operating Position; 09/05/2018 – UPS and Teamsters Discuss Two-Tier Wages, Sunday Deliveries; 26/04/2018 – UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC UPS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.24 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Ups FY 2018 Guidance After 37% 2Q Profit Rise; 23/05/2018 – UPS SAYS GOAL IS TO PUSH LARGE ITEMS TO FREIGHT NETWORK

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold SWK shares while 176 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 128.18 million shares or 1.92% less from 130.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Northern Trust Corp, which manages about $404.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 91,105 shares to 5.65M shares, valued at $172.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) by 54,983 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.10M shares, and cut its stake in Tabula Rasa Healthcare Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $996,353 activity. Cesarone Nando bought $16,731 worth of stock or 150 shares.