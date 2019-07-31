Northern Trust Increased Its Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA) Holding by $916,062; Biogen (BIIB) Shareholder Bank Pictet & Cie Asia LTD Has Boosted Its Stake by $342,200 as Valuation Declined

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (PTLA) by 3.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northern Trust Corp bought 26,943 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 830,822 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.83 million, up from 803,879 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northern Trust Corp who had been investing in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $26.7. About 939,642 shares traded. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) has declined 27.28% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PTLA News: 24/05/2018 – PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS GETS $100M MILESTONE PAYMENT FROM; 25/04/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals to Present New Interim Phase 2 Data for Cerdulatinib at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology; 12/03/2018 – PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ANDEXANET ALFA IS CURRENTLY UNDER REVIEW BY U.S. FDA WITH AN ASSIGNED ACTION DATE OF MAY 4, 2018; 24/05/2018 – AGC Biologics Cleared for Commercial Manufacture of Portola’s FDA-Approved Andexxa®; 09/05/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr $1.28; 09/05/2018 – PORTOLA EARNED AN ADDED $100M MILESTONE ON ANDEXXA FDA APPROVAL; 03/05/2018 – U.S. FDA APPROVES PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS’ ANDEXXA®, FIRST AND ONLY ANTIDOTE FOR THE REVERSAL OF FACTOR XA INHIBITORS; 23/03/2018 – PORTOLA GOT NEGATIVE CHMP OPINION ON BETRIXABAN IN E.U; 23/03/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals Receives and Plans to Appeal Negative CHMP Opinion Regarding Marketing Authorization for Betrixaban in; 16/04/2018 – California Pacific Homes’ Brisa and Celeste Are Must-See Neighborhoods at lrvine’s Portola Springs® Village

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 60.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd bought 1,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.29% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,852 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $911,000, up from 2,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $3.69 during the last trading session, reaching $237.82. About 870,771 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 18.33% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 23/04/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Avonex Declines: MS; 12/03/2018 – Biogen To Buy Schizophrenia Treatment From Pfizer For Up To $590 Million — MarketWatch; 13/04/2018 – Biogen likely to exercise option to raise stake in Samsung Bioepis, insiders say; 14/05/2018 – Primecap Management Adds Siemens Healthineers, Cuts Biogen; 23/04/2018 – BIOGEN: SHINE DATA ILLUSTRATES SPINRAZA’S LONGER-TERM BENEFITS; 31/05/2018 – Sarissa Capital Issues Statement On lronwood Pharmaceuticals; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN & SAMSUNG BIOEPIS AGREE TO SETTLEMENT WITH ABBVIE; 12/03/2018 – Biogen Expects Deal to Close in 2Q; 01/05/2018 – BIOGEN & NEURIMMUNE REPORT OPTION EXERCISE; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE BIOGEN IDEC, INSYS THERAPEUTICS, LUNDBECK LLC, HYPERION THERAPEUTICS, VIVUS INC

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc invested in 1,594 shares or 0.11% of the stock. American Assets Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 8,000 shares. Westpac Corp reported 78,672 shares. Wedge Capital Management L LP Nc invested in 119,733 shares or 0.32% of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Inc (Ca) has 397 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Sei Invs has 0.09% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). American Century invested in 0.39% or 1.64M shares. Terril Brothers has 52,251 shares. Institute For Wealth Ltd reported 0.09% stake. Pictet And Cie (Europe) Sa reported 1,881 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). British Columbia Inv Management Corp invested in 0.14% or 73,544 shares. Freestone Cap Liability Corp accumulated 36,065 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Alta Mngmt Ltd has 0.02% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Incorporated reported 172,579 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Biotech Stock Roundup: BIIB Q2 Earnings Top & CELG’s Otezla Label Expanded – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Biogen (BIIB) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love Biogen (BIIB) – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 23, 2019 : KO, UTX, LMT, KMB, BIIB, SHW, TRV, PCAR, CNC, SWK, RCI, FITB – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Biogen Q2 Results Show Resilience – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $27.21 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.14, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold PTLA shares while 40 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 61.89 million shares or 2.87% less from 63.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 31,913 were accumulated by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt. 318,551 are owned by Ubs Asset Management Americas. Captrust Advsr stated it has 400 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 71,778 shares. Sector Gamma As stated it has 1.42% of its portfolio in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Scotia Capital stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Valley Advisers holds 3,065 shares. Signaturefd Limited holds 0% in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) or 5 shares. Blair William & Il reported 0.03% in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Fosun Intl stated it has 74,800 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Com holds 81,571 shares. Tekla Capital Management Limited Liability invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Tiaa Cref Invest Management Limited Liability accumulated 115,135 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP invested in 476,745 shares or 0.22% of the stock. 729 are owned by 1832 Asset Management Lp.