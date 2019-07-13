Northern Trust Increased By $742,806 Its Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) Stake; ALPHA-EN CORPORATION (ALPE) Shorts Increased By 1.39%

Northern Trust Corp increased Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) stake by 1.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Northern Trust Corp acquired 4,269 shares as Enstar Group Limited (ESGR)’s stock declined 1.12%. The Northern Trust Corp holds 236,511 shares with $41.15M value, up from 232,242 last quarter. Enstar Group Limited now has $3.75 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.59% or $2.74 during the last trading session, reaching $174.75. About 85,771 shares traded or 44.51% up from the average. Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) has declined 14.35% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ESGR News: 08/05/2018 – Enstar Group 1Q Loss $41.2M; 08/05/2018 ENSTAR GROUP 1Q LOSS/SHR $2.12; 08/05/2018 – ENSTAR GROUP LTD – QTRLY RESULTS HAD NET UNREALIZED LOSSES OF $100.3 MLN ON FIXED MATURITIES INVESTMENTS; 22/05/2018 – Enstar Group Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – HILLHOUSE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD REPORTS 9.75 PCT STAKE IN ENSTAR GROUP LTD AS OF MAY 14 – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – Hillhouse Capital Management, Ltd. Reports 9.75% Stake In Enstar Group

ALPHA-EN CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:ALPE) had an increase of 1.39% in short interest. ALPE’s SI was 7,300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 1.39% from 7,200 shares previously. With 1,800 avg volume, 4 days are for ALPHA-EN CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:ALPE)’s short sellers to cover ALPE’s short positions. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.0111 during the last trading session, reaching $0.65. About 5,838 shares traded. alpha-En Corporation (OTCMKTS:ALPE) has 0.00% since July 13, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

alpha-En Corporation focuses on developing technologies to produce lithium metal for use in lightweight, high energy, and density batteries and their components. The company has market cap of $24.91 million. It owns a license to use certain proprietary technology for the processing of lithium. It currently has negative earnings.

