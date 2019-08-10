Northern Trust Has Upped Its Nasdaq (NDAQ) Stake; Engineers Gate Manager LP Increased Position in Burlington Stores (BURL) by $2.55 Million

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) by 2.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northern Trust Corp bought 39,265 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.39% . The institutional investor held 1.40M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122.67 million, up from 1.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northern Trust Corp who had been investing in Nasdaq Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $98.54. About 476,725 shares traded. Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has risen 4.17% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.17% the S&P500. Some Historical NDAQ News: 12/04/2018 – Nasdaq Composite Rises 36.95 Points (0.52%); 05/04/2018 – Nasdaq Composite Rises 34.44 Points (0.49%); 16/05/2018 – Qt selected for In-Vehicle lnfotainment (lVl) Systems by leading automotive OEMs; 07/05/2018 – Nymox Announces Relocation of Company Headquarters to Switzerland; 27/03/2018 – Market Sell-Off: Nasdaq ends lower by nearly 3%, Dow closes more than 340 points lower as tech rolls over; 15/05/2018 – Thales Selects Sinequa to Enrich its Teams’ Digital Work Environment with Cognitive Search and Analytics; 19/03/2018 – Collegium Announces the Appointment of Shirley Kuhlmann as General Counsel; 29/03/2018 – Ravenquest Completes Final Tranche of Non-brokered Financing; 03/04/2018 – The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at their lowest levels in nearly two months Monday, with the S&P’s tech sector down by 2.48 percent by the end of the trading day; 30/04/2018 – Nasdaq Composite Falls 32.50 Points (0.46%)

Engineers Gate Manager Lp increased its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) by 135.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp bought 16,344 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.27% . The institutional investor held 28,369 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.45M, up from 12,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Burlington Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.16% or $5.6 during the last trading session, reaching $171.46. About 1.10 million shares traded or 16.42% up from the average. Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) has risen 19.92% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.92% the S&P500. Some Historical BURL News: 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES SEES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.05 TO $1.09, EST. 99C; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9 TO 10 PCT; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC – MERCHANDISE INVENTORIES AT FISCAL 2017 YEAR-END WERE $753 MLN VS $702 MLN LAST YEAR; 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores 1Q Net $82.6M; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES 4Q ADJ EPS $3.59, EST. $2.09; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores 4Q Net $240.7M; 15/05/2018 – ADAGE REDUCED UTX, PBYI, FB, WFC, BURL IN 1Q: 13F; 31/05/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC – EXPECTS TO INVEST NET CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018; 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Burlington Stores May Benefit, Industry Sales Rise; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores 4Q Adj EPS $2.17

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold BURL shares while 129 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 67.90 million shares or 3.29% more from 65.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Two Sigma Secs Ltd Company accumulated 1,694 shares or 0% of the stock. Timessquare Mngmt Ltd holds 482,000 shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. Moreover, Jane Street Grp Incorporated Lc has 0.01% invested in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) for 24,075 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Limited Liability Com invested in 1,880 shares. Moreover, Northern Trust has 0.02% invested in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Buckingham Cap Mgmt invested in 124,602 shares. Reilly Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) for 67 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.01% or 22,900 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Blackrock invested in 0.03% or 4.66 million shares. Brinker Capital Inc invested 0.07% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Pinebridge Invs Ltd Partnership invested in 91,890 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Pennsylvania-based Veritable Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). First National Bank & Trust Of Hutchinson has 2,877 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Ltd Liability Com invested in 186,545 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Engineers Gate Manager Lp, which manages about $645.79 million and $1.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LGND) by 20,416 shares to 6,000 shares, valued at $754,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Welbilt Inc by 28,108 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 147,481 shares, and cut its stake in Akorn Inc (NASDAQ:AKRX).

Northern Trust Corp, which manages about $404.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ppg Inds Inc (NYSE:PPG) by 8,899 shares to 2.80 million shares, valued at $315.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOE) by 4,701 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,658 shares, and cut its stake in Bhp Group Plc (NYSE:BBL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NDAQ shares while 135 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 120.85 million shares or 0.68% more from 120.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Bankshares has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Raymond James Na holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) for 2,398 shares. Moreover, Raymond James & Associates has 0.02% invested in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Adirondack Trust Co reported 50 shares. 51,630 are owned by Mariner Limited Liability Co. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) for 189,979 shares. Hexavest Incorporated holds 165,902 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Com The owns 110,534 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Pennsylvania Trust Commerce has invested 0.74% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has 0% invested in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Regentatlantic Cap Limited Liability Company reported 0.26% stake. Susquehanna Gru Ltd Liability Partnership reported 3,132 shares. Northern Tru Corporation holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) for 1.40M shares. Private Trust Communication Na holds 0.12% or 6,498 shares in its portfolio.

