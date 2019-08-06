Northern Trust Has Trimmed Artisan Partners Asset Mgmt (APAM) Position; National Security Group (NSEC) Sentiment Is 0.33

Northern Trust Corp decreased Artisan Partners Asset Mgmt (APAM) stake by 1.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Northern Trust Corp sold 14,147 shares as Artisan Partners Asset Mgmt (APAM)’s stock rose 4.37%. The Northern Trust Corp holds 756,540 shares with $19.04M value, down from 770,687 last quarter. Artisan Partners Asset Mgmt now has $2.16 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.06% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $27.75. About 227,482 shares traded. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) has declined 8.99% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.99% the S&P500. Some Historical APAM News: 26/04/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MGMT DECLARES QTRLY DIV; 26/04/2018 – Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 10/04/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC – SEPARATE ACCOUNTS ACCOUNTED FOR $56.9 BLN OF TOTAL FIRM AUM AS OF MARCH 31; 01/05/2018 – ARTISAN 1Q ADJ EPS 78C, EST. 73C; 11/03/2018 – CATELLA STRENGTHENS IN PACT TO BUY MAJORITY STAKE IN APAM LTD; 11/04/2018 – PANALPINA SHAREHOLDER ARTISAN CRITICIZES COMPANY LEADERSHIP: HZ; 10/04/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC – ARTISAN FUNDS AND ARTISAN GLOBAL FUNDS ACCOUNTED FOR $57.9 BLN OF TOTAL AUM AS OF MARCH 31; 20/03/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS HOLDS 5.01% OF GBL AS OF MARCH 14; 11/03/2018 – Catella Strengthens UK Presence by Signing a Conditioned Share Purchase Agreement to Acquire Majority Stake in APAM Ltd; 01/05/2018 – Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports 1Q18 Results

National Security Group Inc (NSEC) investors sentiment decreased to 0.33 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.34, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 1 investment managers increased and started new stock positions, while 3 cut down and sold their equity positions in National Security Group Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 63,285 shares, down from 91,801 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding National Security Group Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 2 Increased: 0 New Position: 1.

Bank Of America Corp De holds 0% of its portfolio in The National Security Group, Inc. for 125 shares. Blackrock Inc. owns 535 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp has 0% invested in the company for 53,671 shares. The Georgia-based Earnest Partners Llc has invested 0% in the stock. Fmr Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,039 shares.

The National Security Group, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance services and products in the United States. The company has market cap of $28.05 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. It has a 10.19 P/E ratio. The Company’s Property and Casualty Insurance segment primarily underwrites home insurance coverage with primary lines of business consisting of dwelling fire and extended coverage, mobile homeowners, and other liability insurance services in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia, as well as operates on a surplus lines basis in the state of Louisiana.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold APAM shares while 53 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 47.10 million shares or 0.68% more from 46.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Systematic Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 0.04% in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM). Tiaa Cref Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 174,540 shares. Northern Tru Corporation accumulated 756,540 shares. 7,469 were reported by Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability. American Grp Inc holds 30,645 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assocs Md has 9,010 shares. Numerixs Technologies invested in 7,200 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) for 23,040 shares. United Services Automobile Association reported 8,027 shares. Legal & General Gp Public Lc holds 20,951 shares. Barclays Pcl has invested 0% of its portfolio in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM). Mirae Asset Glob Investments Co holds 0.06% or 341,554 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 73,580 shares. Geode Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 0% invested in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) for 715,031 shares. Secor Advsr LP invested 0.45% in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM).

Northern Trust Corp increased Huazhu Group Ltd stake by 292,786 shares to 938,862 valued at $39.56 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) stake by 21,570 shares and now owns 3.42M shares. Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) was raised too.