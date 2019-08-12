Northern Trust Has Raised Its Neogenomics (NEO) Holding; Seacoast Banking of Florida (SBCF) Sellers Increased By 3.44% Their Shorts

Northern Trust Corp increased Neogenomics Inc (NEO) stake by 21.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Northern Trust Corp acquired 245,101 shares as Neogenomics Inc (NEO)’s stock rose 13.35%. The Northern Trust Corp holds 1.38 million shares with $28.22 million value, up from 1.13 million last quarter. Neogenomics Inc now has $2.38B valuation. The stock decreased 3.49% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $24.88. About 483,221 shares traded. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has risen 76.72% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NEO News: 02/04/2018 – NeoGenomics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 20c; 14/05/2018 – Next Century Growth Investors Exits Position in NeoGenomics

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) had an increase of 3.44% in short interest. SBCF’s SI was 2.07M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 3.44% from 2.00 million shares previously. With 202,400 avg volume, 10 days are for Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)’s short sellers to cover SBCF’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $25.15. About 116,045 shares traded. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) has declined 5.69% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SBCF News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Seacoast Banking Corporation of Flo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBCF); 01/05/2018 – Seacoast Banking at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 04/05/2018 – DJ Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCBH); 23/04/2018 – Sen. Hassan: Seacoast Online on Senator Hassan Bipartisan Bill to Allow Safe Disposal of Unwanted Drugs in Hospice; 01/05/2018 – Seacoast Banking Presenting at Conference May 22; 25/04/2018 – Sen. Hassan: Seacoast Online Editorial: Hospital’s opioid treatment program shows great promise; 20/03/2018 Sen. Hassan: Seacoast Online: Senator Hassan: Women deserve medical facts, not falsehoods; 04/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Preformed Line Products, Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida, NMI, TravelCente; 08/05/2018 – SmartBiz Loans® Adds Seacoast Bank to Technology Ecosystem; 04/04/2018 – Seacoast Banking Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Among 2 analysts covering Seacoast Banking of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Seacoast Banking of Florida had 7 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Thursday, February 21.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding firm for Seacoast National Bank that provides community banking services to the commercial, small business, and retail clients in Florida. The company has market cap of $1.29 billion. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products; secured and unsecured loan products, including revolving credit facilities, letters of credit and related financial guarantees, and asset based financing; and securities and annuity products. It has a 16.36 P/E ratio. The firm also provides trust and asset management services to retirement plans, firms, and individuals; treasury management services; brokerage services; and Internet and mobile banking services.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.62 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 11 investors sold Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida shares while 42 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 42.13 million shares or 1.00% more from 41.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Com invested in 559,138 shares. Raymond James Services Incorporated has 38,723 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bancorp Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 3,636 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 43,533 shares. Moreover, Pub Sector Pension Board has 0.01% invested in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) for 47,173 shares. Legal And General Group Inc Public Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF). Piedmont Investment Advsrs Inc invested in 0.01% or 12,747 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.01% in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF). Rmb Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) for 160,600 shares. Lord Abbett Lc reported 0.07% stake. State Common Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 74,553 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 844,417 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Kbc Gru Nv reported 17,167 shares stake. National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon accumulated 0.01% or 1.09 million shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability holds 0% or 11,450 shares in its portfolio.

Northern Trust Corp decreased Vanguard Index Fds (VOE) stake by 4,701 shares to 39,658 valued at $4.28 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) stake by 6.19 million shares and now owns 16.30M shares. Ishares Tr (SCZ) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. NeoGenomics had 5 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. First Analysis maintained it with “Buy” rating and $23 target in Tuesday, March 12 report. On Wednesday, February 20 the stock rating was maintained by Needham with “Buy”. On Wednesday, February 20 the stock rating was maintained by Stephens with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Wednesday, July 31.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.95 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 35 investors sold NEO shares while 60 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 75.90 million shares or 10.75% more from 68.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) for 35,455 shares. State Street Corp stated it has 0% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Ranger Investment Mgmt Lp has 1.79% invested in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) for 1.21 million shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Co invested in 27,447 shares. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Limited Co reported 6,900 shares. Gamco Inc Et Al holds 143,435 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Eam Investors Lc, a California-based fund reported 182,909 shares. Fulton Retail Bank Na stated it has 19,947 shares. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Co The has 0% invested in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Legal & General Grp Incorporated Public Limited Com owns 0% invested in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) for 222,103 shares. Hussman Strategic has 1% invested in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Finemark Bank And Trust invested in 28,858 shares. American Management Inc owns 0.05% invested in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) for 50,325 shares. First Light Asset Mgmt Lc holds 1.60 million shares. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO).