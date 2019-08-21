Northern Trust Has Raised 3M Co (MMM) Holding by $1.91 Million; Welch & Forbes Maintains Holding in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 0.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northern Trust Corp bought 9,218 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 8.02M shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67B, up from 8.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northern Trust Corp who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $161.01. About 2.02M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 30/04/2018 – 3M: FDA CLEARANCE OF NEW BIOLOGICAL INDICATOR SYSTEM PROVIDING; 21/03/2018 – MOMENT GROUP AB MOMENT.ST – ISSUES BONDS WITH TOTAL FRAME OF SEK 400 MLN, BONDS RUN FOR 3 YEARS WITH FLOATING RATE OF STIBOR 3M + 6.0 PCT; 03/05/2018 – 3M’s New Single-Patient Stethoscope Fills Immense Auscultation Quality Gap for Clinicians Treating Patients in Isolation; 30/05/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: London Evening Standard strikes a £3M deal with six companies including Uber and Google that erases; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 930.5 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 903.9 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 05/03/2018 – 3M Michael Roman Appointed CEO; 24/04/2018 – 3M SEES 2018 ADJ. EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF 20% TO 22%; 11/04/2018 – The Sky’s the Limit in 3M Disruptive Design Challenge; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 08/03/2018 – Minnesota AG: Summary of 3M Settlement

Welch & Forbes Llc increased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 330.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch & Forbes Llc bought 12,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 16,254 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.86 million, up from 3,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch & Forbes Llc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $194.2. About 1.29 million shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 23/05/2018 – Accenture Makes New Challenge to Ad Agencies With Online Buying; 06/03/2018 – Company Culture is Key to Unlocking Gender Equality and Narrowing Pay Gap, New Accenture Research Finds; 13/03/2018 – Accenture Appoints Vukani Mngxati Country Managing Director for South Africa; 19/04/2018 – Pension Benefits Are Critical Factor for Workers — Regardless of Age — in Deciding Whether to Accept a Job, Accenture Survey Finds; 20/03/2018 – SAP SE SAPG.DE – ACCENTURE AND SAP TO BUILD AND DEPLOY EXTENDED PLANNING SOLUTIONS ON SAP S/4HANA; 06/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – MADE MINORITY INVESTMENT IN UPSKILL, A PROVIDER OF ENTERPRISE SOFTWARE FOR AUGMENTED REALITY DEVICES IN INDUSTRIAL SETTINGS; 12/04/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – WITH APPOINTMENT OF RENDUCHINTALA, ACCENTURE’S BOARD NOW COMPRISES 12 DIRECTORS; 21/03/2018 – Accenture Labs and Grameen Foundation India Use Emerging Technologies to Help Increase Adoption of Financial Services Among Low; 22/03/2018 – Blockchain Remains a Potential Powerhouse for Various Markets’ Futures; 23/05/2018 – Accenture to Acquire Shanghai-Based HO Communication

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.06M are held by Credit Suisse Ag. Moreover, First Midwest Retail Bank Division has 0.08% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 3,342 shares. 418,918 were accumulated by Evercore Wealth Management Ltd. North Star Asset Mgmt has 0.05% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 3,833 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Gp Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% or 189 shares. Telemus Capital Limited Com invested in 0.57% or 42,620 shares. Aureus Asset Mngmt Limited Com reported 1,847 shares stake. Meeder Asset Mgmt owns 0.32% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 22,847 shares. Tuttle Tactical Management holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 8,968 shares. Ferguson Wellman accumulated 3,849 shares. Rampart Mngmt Com Limited Com owns 0.24% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 11,915 shares. Zacks Mgmt accumulated 75,562 shares. Fincl Bank accumulated 0.07% or 35,815 shares. Cleararc holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 15,468 shares. Bridges Management Inc has invested 0.29% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

More notable recent Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Will Accenture plc’s (NYSE:ACN) Earnings Grow In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on May 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “When Should You Buy Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Accenture (ACN) Reports Acquisition of Analytics8 – StreetInsider.com” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Investorideas.com‘s news article titled: “Newswire – The AI Eye: Accenture (NYSE: $ACN) to Acquire Analytics8, Wipro Launches 3 Intel- (Nasdaq: $INTC) Powered AI Solutions and Veritone (Nasdaq: $VERI)Announces Agreement with ART19 – InvestorIdeas.com” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Welch & Forbes Llc, which manages about $3.95B and $3.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 19,275 shares to 459,756 shares, valued at $38.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 2,577 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,596 shares, and cut its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gru Incorporated reported 247,153 shares. Telos Capital Mngmt has 2,042 shares. Coldstream Capital Management Incorporated reported 17,746 shares. Advisor Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.62% or 23,277 shares. Martin Currie Limited stated it has 56,866 shares. Interocean Cap Ltd Liability has 2.13% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 18,292 were accumulated by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Mgmt. Bkd Wealth Advsr Llc invested in 0.34% or 19,750 shares. Commonwealth Bank Of Aus owns 80,042 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Limited Liability Corporation invested in 76,738 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Addison invested in 0.28% or 1,752 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems Ins Tru Fund holds 11,448 shares. Fagan Associate stated it has 0.51% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Wells Fargo Company Mn holds 6.49M shares. Baldwin Invest Mgmt holds 0.44% or 6,966 shares.

Northern Trust Corp, which manages about $404.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Big Lots Inc (NYSE:BIG) by 155,260 shares to 550,182 shares, valued at $20.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Tcp Cap Corp by 34,701 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,790 shares, and cut its stake in Ryman Hospitality Pptys Inc (NYSE:RHP).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.