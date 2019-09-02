Northern Trust Has Lowered Its Netapp (NTAP) Position; Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) Shorts Increased By 0.49%

Unique Fabricating Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) had an increase of 0.49% in short interest. UFAB’s SI was 101,600 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 0.49% from 101,100 shares previously. With 10,800 avg volume, 9 days are for Unique Fabricating Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB)’s short sellers to cover UFAB’s short positions. The SI to Unique Fabricating Inc’s float is 1.51%. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.0004 during the last trading session, reaching $2.8604. About 1,911 shares traded. Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) has declined 70.99% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.99% the S&P500. Some Historical UFAB News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Unique Fabricating Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UFAB); 10/05/2018 – Unique Fabricating 1Q EPS 15c; 08/03/2018 – UNIQUE FABRICATING INC UFAB.A FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.79 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 Unique Fabricating 4Q EPS 21c; 08/03/2018 – Unique Fabricating 4Q Adj EPS 17c; 10/05/2018 – Unique Fabricating 1Q Adj EPS 21c; 10/05/2018 – Unique Fabricating Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $20M-$21M; 14/05/2018 – Kennedy Capital Management Exits Position in Unique Fabricating; 08/03/2018 – Unique Fabricating Sees 2018 Adj EPS 82c-Adj EPS 86c; 08/03/2018 – UNIQUE FABRICATING INC – SEES 2018 REV BETWEEN $181 MLN TO $185 MLN

Northern Trust Corp decreased Netapp Inc (NTAP) stake by 3.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Northern Trust Corp sold 124,857 shares as Netapp Inc (NTAP)’s stock declined 18.51%. The Northern Trust Corp holds 3.16M shares with $218.89M value, down from 3.28M last quarter. Netapp Inc now has $11.14B valuation. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $48.06. About 1.75M shares traded. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has declined 24.32% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical NTAP News: 08/05/2018 – NetApp Cloud Volumes for Google Cloud Platform Strengthens Cloud Data Services Portfolio; 08/05/2018 – NetApp Hosts Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results Webcast; 05/04/2018 – NetApp OKs $4 Billion Share Buyback Program, Dividend Increase — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – NetApp 4Q Rev $1.64B; 11/04/2018 – 45 Days to Go: 76% of U.S. Organizations Are Concerned About Meeting the GDRP Deadline; 16/04/2018 – Columbia Seligman Global Tech Adds NetApp, Exits Comcast; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES DOUBLING DIV FY19-21; 15/05/2018 – Broadcom, NetApp & SUSE Announce Production Availability of the Industry’s First End-to-End NVMe over Fibre Channel Solution; 21/03/2018 – Cirrus Data Solutions Joins NetApp Alliance Partner Program; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP AUTHORIZED BUYBACK OF AN ADDED $4B IN SHRS

Unique Fabricating, Inc. engineers and makes multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, and harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. The company has market cap of $27.97 million. It offers die cut products, such as HVAC seal, trim insulation, headliner insulation, fender acoustical pad, A/B/C pillar cover, dashboard seal, cup holder base, and under hood insulation; thermoformed and compression molded products, including HVAC duct module, door watershield, console bin mat, and air duct; and fusion molded products comprising interior mirror, body-in-white, cowl to hood, and cowl to fender seals. It currently has negative earnings. The firm sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and tiered suppliers in the automotive, appliance, water heater and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning industries in North America.

Analysts await NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.78 EPS, down 17.02% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.94 per share. NTAP’s profit will be $180.78 million for 15.40 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by NetApp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 52.94% EPS growth.

Northern Trust Corp increased Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc stake by 40,184 shares to 107,212 valued at $1.16M in 2019Q1. It also upped Targa Res Corp (NYSE:TRGP) stake by 8,445 shares and now owns 1.58 million shares. Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) was raised too.