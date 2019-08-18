Northern Trust Has Lifted Its Gallagher Arthur J & Co (AJG) Stake by $1.96 Million; As Procter & Gamble (PG) Share Price Rose, Saratoga Research & Investment Management Has Decreased by $849,888 Its Position

Saratoga Research & Investment Management decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 1.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saratoga Research & Investment Management sold 8,172 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 532,786 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.44M, down from 540,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $298.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $119.18. About 7.66 million shares traded or 0.26% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (AJG) by 1.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northern Trust Corp bought 25,111 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.85% . The institutional investor held 2.09M shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $163.35 million, up from 2.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northern Trust Corp who had been investing in Gallagher Arthur J & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.69B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $89.72. About 1.07 million shares traded or 10.79% up from the average. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has risen 27.12% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AJG News: 26/04/2018 – Photo Release — WSFS Names Arthur J. Bacci Executive Vice President and Chief Wealth Officer; 29/05/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER & CO – TERMS OF THE TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 01/05/2018 – Arthur J Gallagher & Co 1Q EPS $1.26; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181273: Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.; Palladium Equity Partners IV, L.P; 09/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Doesn’t Disclose Financial Terms of Deal; 02/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires ClearPoint Financial, Inc; 16/04/2018 – AJG Capital Completes Construction and Sales of Newton Gardens Condominium in the Heart of the Village of Westbury; 01/05/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER 1Q REV. $1.20B

Saratoga Research & Investment Management, which manages about $1.40B and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 14,774 shares to 160,680 shares, valued at $37.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nike (NYSE:NKE) by 27,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 648,945 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands reported 61,500 shares. Mirador Cap Prtnrs LP invested in 6,129 shares. Tompkins holds 0.25% or 14,792 shares. Greatmark Inv holds 0.35% or 10,674 shares. Cornerstone Advsr reported 77,393 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Todd Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested in 4,467 shares. Zeke Cap Advisors Ltd holds 0.41% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 42,415 shares. Peak Asset Lc invested in 24,051 shares. Baillie Gifford Co holds 0.05% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 464,909 shares. Camelot Portfolios owns 6,005 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Nomura Inc reported 136,301 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Cap Advisors Ok accumulated 150,067 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag holds 295,655 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Corporation reported 66,351 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Natl Bank holds 73,844 shares.

