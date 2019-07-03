Northern Trust Has Lifted By $7.67 Million Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake; Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (LL) Had 0 Bullish Analysts

Among 3 analysts covering Lumber Liquidators Holdings (NYSE:LL), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Lumber Liquidators Holdings had 12 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Hold” on Wednesday, March 13. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Hold” rating and $10 target in Tuesday, March 19 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Wedbush on Tuesday, March 19. See Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) latest ratings:

01/05/2019 Broker: Inc Common Stock Rating: Raymond James

07/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

22/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

20/03/2019 Broker: Evercore Rating: In-Line New Target: $10 Initiates Coverage On

19/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Hold Maintain

19/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Hold New Target: $10 Maintain

19/03/2019 Broker: Wedbush Rating: Hold New Target: $11 Maintain

18/03/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Hold Maintain

13/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Hold Maintain

13/03/2019 Broker: Wedbush Rating: Hold New Target: $12 Maintain

Northern Trust Corp increased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 0.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Northern Trust Corp acquired 65,530 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 17.99%. The Northern Trust Corp holds 96.18 million shares with $11.34 billion value, up from 96.12M last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $137.46. About 13.47 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS FINANCIAL PAYMENTS INDUSTRY IS A HUGE DEAL AROUND THE WORLD, WITH MANY WORKING TO REINVENT IT; 05/04/2018 – Determine, Inc. President, CEO and Director Patrick Stakenas Featured in Nationwide Media Distribution by Business Rockstars; 16/04/2018 – MICROSOFT RELEASES MICROSOFT SECURE SCORE, ATTACK SIMULATOR; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SHOWS AMAZON ALEXA OPENING MICROSOFT CORTANA; 10/05/2018 – Global Convergence, Inc. (GCI) Completes SOC 1 and SOC 2 Type Il Attestation; 08/05/2018 – Blockchain startup Pundi X hires chief counsel: former Microsoft and Ethereum veteran, David Ben Kay; 02/05/2018 – INGRAM MICRO & MICROSOFT REPORT ALLIANCE; 27/03/2018 – Companies clamp down on crypto ads as regulators play catch-up; 19/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS GLOBAL VSTS CI/CD OUTAGE LASTED FOR 4 HRS; 19/03/2018 – Former GM, Microsoft CFO named senior White House policy official

Northern Trust Corp decreased Sleep Number Corp stake by 9,704 shares to 461,391 valued at $21.69 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) stake by 160,383 shares and now owns 10.70 million shares. Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) was reduced too.

Among 13 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 12 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 92% are positive. Microsoft had 20 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Friday, March 22. Credit Suisse has “Buy” rating and $125 target. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Wedbush. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, April 25. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, April 25 report. On Thursday, February 21 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy”. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush given on Thursday, April 25. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, March 25 with “Buy”. Jefferies maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Tuesday, June 25. Jefferies has “Underperform” rating and $90 target. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Wednesday, June 19. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Friday, April 12 with “Overweight”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Noesis Cap Mangement Corporation holds 12,839 shares. Ami Investment Mgmt Incorporated reported 26,757 shares stake. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Co holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 34,340 shares. Aristotle Management Limited Co reported 4.21% stake. Washington owns 2% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 285,443 shares. The Kansas-based Ima Wealth has invested 1% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 32,894 were accumulated by Liberty Cap Mgmt Inc. Stewart Patten Com Ltd Liability Com, a California-based fund reported 224,661 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs owns 132 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 37,287 were reported by Clear Harbor Asset Ltd Company. Kentucky Retirement Sys Insurance Fund holds 3.94% or 152,538 shares. Dorsey Wright Assocs owns 3,788 shares. Point72 Asset Management Lp stated it has 0.07% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Muhlenkamp & has 7.07% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Buckingham Cap Management holds 100,863 shares or 2.34% of its portfolio.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity. Another trade for 267,466 shares valued at $28.35M was sold by Nadella Satya.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. shares while 29 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 22.42 million shares or 1.17% more from 22.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) for 6,594 shares. Everence Management invested in 11,530 shares. Barclays Pcl has invested 0% in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL). Gagnon Advsr Ltd Liability invested in 313,243 shares or 1.81% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group has invested 0% in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL). Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated reported 15,099 shares. Rbf Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL). Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 0% stake. Mutual Of America Capital Ltd Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL). Credit Suisse Ag holds 20,948 shares. State Street Corp holds 791,060 shares. Metropolitan Life Ny reported 21,969 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% stake. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Limited Liability holds 0% or 40 shares. Blackrock holds 4.51M shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since May 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $39,592 activity. 4,000 shares were bought by Tyson Charles E, worth $39,592 on Thursday, May 30.

The stock increased 2.05% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $11.47. About 402,509 shares traded. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) has declined 46.39% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.82% the S&P500. Some Historical LL News: 21/03/2018 – LUMBER LIQUIDATORS IN SETTLEMENT PACT CONSISTENT W/ MOU TERMS; 01/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Narrows Loss, Reiterates 2018 Targets; 16/03/2018 LUMBER LIQUIDATORS HOLDINGS INC LL.N : LOOP CAPITAL RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 01/05/2018 – LUMBER LIQUIDATORS REAFFIRMS FY 2018 OUTLOOK; 21/03/2018 – LUMBER LIQUIDATORS-TO PROVIDE $36 MLN TO SETTLE CLAIMS BROUGHT ON BEHALF OF BUYERS OF CO’S CHINESE-MANUFACTURED LAMINATE FLOORING SOLD BETWEEN 2009-2015; 18/04/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 01/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Volume Surges More Than 22 Times Average; 29/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Announces New Senior Management Appointment; 29/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Appoints Charles Tyson as Chief Customer Experience Officer; 21/03/2018 – LUMBER LIQUIDATORS – ON MARCH 15, ENTERED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH PLAINTIFFS CONSISTENT WITH TERMS OF MOU RELATED TO OCT 23 LITIGATIONS