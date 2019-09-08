Northern Trust Has Increased Its Holding in Axis Capital Holdings LTD (AXS) by $2.38 Million as Market Value Rose; As Quotient LTD (QTNT) Shares Rose, Shareholder Granite Point Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Holding by $765,000

Granite Point Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Quotient Ltd (QTNT) by 38.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp sold 85,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.00% . The hedge fund held 135,000 shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22M, down from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Quotient Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $563.62M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.44% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $8.51. About 327,073 shares traded or 14.32% up from the average. Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) has risen 40.80% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.80% the S&P500. Some Historical QTNT News: 10/04/2018 – Quotient Inaugurates New Campus Outside Edinburgh; 11/05/2018 – The Female Quotient to Host the First Girls’ Lounge at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management LLC Exits Position in Quotient; 29/05/2018 – Quotient 4Q Loss/Shr 44c; 26/03/2018 – Quotient Limited Announces Retirement of Paul Cowan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Franz Walt Named as Interim Chief Executive Officer; 04/05/2018 – Quotient Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Quotient Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – QUOTIENT LTD – FRANZ WALT HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS INTERIM CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 26/03/2018 – Quotient Limited Reports Blood Grouping Concordance Data From MosaiQ Verification and Validation Studies and Updates on the Com; 26/03/2018 – Quotient Limited Announces Retirement of Paul Cowan, Chmn and CEO; Franz Walt Named as Interim CEO

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (AXS) by 8.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northern Trust Corp bought 44,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 565,622 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.98M, up from 521,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northern Trust Corp who had been investing in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $64.23. About 535,375 shares traded or 7.35% up from the average. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) has risen 12.47% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.47% the S&P500. Some Historical AXS News: 25/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS- DILUTED BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE $52.57, A DECREASE OF 2% COMPARED TO PRIOR QUARTER, AND A 11% DECREASE OVER LAST 12 MONTHS; 31/05/2018 – AXIS RE – JON COLELLO NAMED PRESIDENT NORTH AMERICA, JAN EKBERG TO CONTINUE AS PRESIDENT EMEA, LES LOH PROMOTED TO PRESIDENT ASIA; 18/04/2018 – AXIS Re Names Megan Thomas as Chief Underwriting Officer; 11/04/2018 – AXIS Cap Provides Supplemental Fincl Info Related to the Realignment of Its Accident & Health Business; 31/05/2018 – AXIS RE – ROB SMART APPOINTED INTERIM PRESIDENT OF GLOBAL MARKETS DIVISION; 05/04/2018 – CRYSTAL CROP PROTECTION- ICICI SECURITIES, AXIS CAPITAL, HSBC SECURITIES,CAPITAL MARKETS (INDIA) ARE AMONG THE BOOK RUNNING LEAD MANAGERS TO IPO; 11/05/2018 – MONTECARLO LTD MNTE.BO – BOOK RUNNING LEAD MANAGERS TO THE IPO ARE EDELWEISS, AXIS CAPITAL AND IDFC BANK; 31/05/2018 – AXIS Re Strengthens Commitment to Future Market Leadership; 28/03/2018 – MAZAGON DOCK SHIPBUILDERS LIMITED SAYS YES SECURITIES, AXIS CAPITAL, EDELWEISS, IDFC BANK, JM FINANCIAL TO BE BOOKRUNNERS FOR THE IPO; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Financial Services Adds Axis Capital

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold AXS shares while 76 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 66.51 million shares or 8.27% less from 72.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nwq Invest Lc has 1.1% invested in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) for 927,292 shares. Oakworth Inc has invested 0% in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.36% or 26,712 shares. Moreover, Whittier Trust Of Nevada Inc has 0% invested in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Symphony Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.06% or 3,973 shares. Assetmark holds 213 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cna Fincl reported 50,240 shares. Royal London Asset Management Limited has 0% invested in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) for 31,184 shares. Franklin Res has 0.01% invested in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) for 429,899 shares. Moreover, Kennedy Mngmt Incorporated has 0.03% invested in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) for 26,481 shares. Tci Wealth Inc invested in 86 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Com has invested 0.05% in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). 4,777 were reported by Pnc Financial Services. Vanguard reported 0.02% in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Cambiar Investors Ltd Co invested in 141,827 shares or 0.18% of the stock.

Northern Trust Corp, which manages about $404.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Virtusa Corp (NASDAQ:VRTU) by 268,283 shares to 393,733 shares, valued at $21.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 5,223 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.32 million shares, and cut its stake in Gms Inc.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $27,405 activity.

Granite Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Yy Inc (NASDAQ:YY) by 25,000 shares to 34,000 shares, valued at $2.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Axogen Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 65,207 shares in the quarter, for a total of 160,876 shares, and has risen its stake in Powershares Qqq Trust Series 1 (Etf) (Put) (QQQ).

