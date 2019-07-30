Northern Trust Has Decreased National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Position as Shares Declined; West Coast Financial Has Lifted Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding by $3.20 Million

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV) by 1.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northern Trust Corp sold 54,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5.15M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $137.07M, down from 5.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northern Trust Corp who had been investing in National Oilwell Varco Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.79% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $20.68. About 5.50 million shares traded or 22.56% up from the average. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 39.82% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.25% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL 1Q REV. $1.80B, EST. $1.81B; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL 1Q ADJ EBITDA $160M; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Protracted Budgeting Cycle Early in Year Led to Slower-Than-Expected Start in Capital Equipment Busines; 16/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO PRELIM 1Q REV. $1.8B, EST. $1.94B; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Provides Operational Update for the First Quarter 2018; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Provides Operational Update for the 1Q 2018; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Industry Fundamentals Continue to Improve; 06/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Carrizo Oil & Gas, Stryker, National Oilwell Varco, CommScope Holding, Park Hotels & Re; 16/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO PRELIM 1Q ADJ. EBITDA ABOUT $160M; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Expect Demand for Products, Services to Resume Growth as Year Progresses

West Coast Financial Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 76.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc bought 28,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,549 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.39 million, up from 37,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $263.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $146.39. About 10.76M shares traded or 19.98% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER: FOX SEARCHLIGHT TO CONTINUE AFTER MERGER; 17/04/2018 – Reimagine Well: Adapting Disney Theme Parks “Architecture of Reassurance” into an “Architecture of Healing”; 03/04/2018 – Disney offers to buy Sky News to ease Murdoch fears; 28/04/2018 – DISNEY SEES AVENGERS OPENING WEEKEND IN $225M-$240M RANGE; 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Reports Third Quarter Income From Continuing Operations Before Income Tax Expense Of $1.33 Billion And Total Segment Operating Income Before Depreciation And Amortization Of $1; 12/04/2018 – Takeover Panel: Disney Offer Must Be GBP10.75 in Cash for Each Share in Sky; 17/05/2018 – Disney, Legoland Lure More Visitors as SeaWorld Attendance Drops; 05/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines gets ‘animated’ with newly themed plane featuring artwork from Disney•Pixar’s lncredibles 2; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 05/03/2018 – JUST IN: The Walt Disney Co. names James Pitaro as president of ESPN and co-chair of Disney Media Networks

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.

Northern Trust Corp, which manages about $404.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (NYSE:WWE) by 73,227 shares to 772,543 shares, valued at $67.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 39,265 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.40 million shares, and has risen its stake in Heico Corp New (NYSE:HEI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold NOV shares while 138 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 352.95 million shares or 1.32% more from 348.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

