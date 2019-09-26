Northern Trust Has Cut Targa Res (TRGP) Stake by $4.18 Million; Share Value Declined; Farmstead Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake in Cheniere Energy (LNG) by $10.20 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Farmstead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 43.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmstead Capital Management Llc sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 197,255 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.50 million, down from 347,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmstead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $63.09. About 2.05M shares traded or 10.86% up from the average. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE STRUCTURED AS A MERGER OF CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS WITH A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CHENIERE; 22/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS CHENIERE CORPUS CHRISTI’S Ba3 RATING; OUTLOOK C; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy 1Q Rev $2.24B; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE’S THIRD LARGEST LNG CONSUMER IS NOW CHINA; 27/03/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : BERNSTEIN RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET-PERFORM; 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – PROPOSED DEAL CONSIDERATION REPRESENTS A VALUE OF $28.24 PER COMMON SHARE OF CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS; 23/03/2018 – Natural Gas Deliveries to U.S. LNG Export Terminals (Table); 20/04/2018 – Cheniere Engages Joint Lead Arrangers to Arrange Debt Financing for the Corpus Christi Liquefaction Project; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE EXPECTS `GOOD’ 2019 AMID OTHER U.S. PROJECTS DELAYS; 07/03/2018 – BROWNFIELD LNG PROJECTS TO BE FINANCED BEFORE GREENFIELD: SMITH

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in Targa Res Corp (TRGP) by 6.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northern Trust Corp sold 107,131 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The institutional investor held 1.48M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $57.93 million, down from 1.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northern Trust Corp who had been investing in Targa Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $39.78. About 1.10M shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS- OFFERING $750 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 09/05/2018 – Targa Resources at UBS Utility & MLP Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – Targa Resources Partners LP Announces Monthly Distribution on Preferred Units; 18/04/2018 – Targa Resources Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividends; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Targa Resources Partners’ New Notes Ba3; 23/05/2018 – SNMP, TARGA MERGE 50% STAKES IN LINE/SITE FOR CARNERO JV; 03/05/2018 – Targa Resources 1Q Distributable Cash Flow $216.4M; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N -PURCHASE WILL BE FINANCED THROUGH ADDITIONAL BORROWINGS; 03/05/2018 – Targa Resources 1Q Rev $2.46B; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS- AMOUNT OF OFFERING WAS INCREASED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OFFERING SIZE OF $750.0 MLN

Analysts await Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. LNG’s profit will be $51.36M for 78.86 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.44 actual EPS reported by Cheniere Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -145.45% EPS growth.

More important recent Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Cheniere and EOG Resources Announce Long-Term Gas Supply Agreements – Business Wire” on September 16, 2019, also Bizjournals.com published article titled: “Houston LNG exporter to seek $1.5B in debt funding – Houston Business Journal”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “7 Well-Positioned Oil Stocks in Todayâ€™s Trading Environment – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) was released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Cheniere Announces Substantial Completion of Train 2 at the Corpus Christi Liquefaction Project – Business Wire” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 38 investors sold LNG shares while 139 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 225.76 million shares or 0.36% less from 226.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mcgowan Grp Asset Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 0.1% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Td Asset Management invested in 14,107 shares. Tru Invest Advisors stated it has 0.56% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Kemnay Advisory Ser Inc holds 1,400 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Stevens Cap LP accumulated 0.07% or 23,262 shares. 883,851 are held by Anchor Bolt Capital L P. Engineers Gate Manager LP reported 157,801 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0% or 136,575 shares in its portfolio. Icahn Carl C stated it has 21.59 million shares. Driehaus Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 11,298 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Nordea Invest Management reported 12,306 shares stake. Quantitative Investment Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.15% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Company has 1.21M shares. Moreover, First Hawaiian Natl Bank has 0.05% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Pacific Management Communications has 14,488 shares.

More notable recent Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Targa Resources Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividends NYSE:TRGP – GlobeNewswire” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Targa Resources: Growth Projects Coming Online – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Many Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Did Insiders Buy, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Kinder Morgan starts Gulf Coast Express gas pipeline ahead of schedule – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Did Targa Resources Corp.’s (NYSE:TRGP) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Analysts await Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.21 EPS, up 12.50% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.24 per share. After $-0.18 actual EPS reported by Targa Resources Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% negative EPS growth.