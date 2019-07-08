Northern Trust Has Cut Its Chatham Lodging Tr (CLDT) Position by $305,976 as Stock Declined; Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Lowered Its Diamondback Energy (FANG) Position by $354,914

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 59.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc sold 3,514 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,440 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $248,000, down from 5,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $106.96. About 691,418 shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 12.22% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – LOWERING FULL YEAR 2018 LOE GUIDANCE TO $3.75 – $4.50 PER BOE; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.64, EST. $1.59; 10/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY SAYS 1Q PRODUCTION WAS UP 10% Q/Q; 09/03/2018 – Diamondback Energy seeks investors to develop Permian acreage; 10/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 102.6 MBOE/D; 24/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy, Inc. Announces Appointments to the Board of Directors; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $480.2 MLN VS $235.2 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Diamondback Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-Through Partnership to a Taxable Entity; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy Currently Running 11 Drillings Rigs and Five Dedicated Completion Crews

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in Chatham Lodging Tr (CLDT) by 1.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northern Trust Corp sold 16,104 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.75% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.19 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.87 million, down from 1.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northern Trust Corp who had been investing in Chatham Lodging Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $877.89M market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $18.85. About 196,088 shares traded. Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) has risen 1.88% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CLDT News: 09/03/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust New Unsecured Facility to Mature in March 2023; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sees 2018 RevPar Down 1.5% to Up 0.5%; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sees 2Q EPS 26c-EPS 29c; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sees 2Q Total Hotel Rev $83.1M-$84.2M; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sees 2018 EPS 57c-EPS 70c; 09/03/2018 – CHATHAM LODGING – NEW UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY REPLACES PREVIOUS $250 MLN SENIOR UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY SCHEDULED TO MATURE IN 2020; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sees 2018 Industrywide RevPAR Flat to Up 3%; 09/03/2018 Chatham Lodging Announces Monthly Dividend; 09/03/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Refinances Unsecured Credit Facility, Reduces Interest Costs and Pushes Maturity to 2023; 09/03/2018 – CHATHAM LODGING TRUST – SUCCESSFULLY REFINANCED ITS $250 MLN SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

Analysts await Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.59 per share. CLDT’s profit will be $27.48M for 7.99 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by Chatham Lodging Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 73.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.56 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 12 investors sold CLDT shares while 42 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 39.21 million shares or 0.47% more from 39.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Northern Trust Corp, which manages about $404.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (NYSE:FBHS) by 29,512 shares to 1.63 million shares, valued at $77.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 523,814 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25.97 million shares, and has risen its stake in Haemonetics Corp (NYSE:HAE).

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $401.38 million and $450.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IYR) by 16,190 shares to 20,045 shares, valued at $1.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (HDV) by 23,243 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,686 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Exchange (FPE).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $505,352 activity.

Analysts await Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 25.16% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.59 per share. FANG’s profit will be $327.69M for 13.44 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual EPS reported by Diamondback Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.17% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.