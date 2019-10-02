Northern Trust Has Cut By $1.10 Million Its Shaw Communications (SJR) Stake; Eventide Asset Management Has Boosted Xencor (XNCR) Stake By $3.88 Million

Eventide Asset Management Llc increased Xencor Inc (XNCR) stake by 47.78% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Eventide Asset Management Llc acquired 97,000 shares as Xencor Inc (XNCR)’s stock rose 46.93%. The Eventide Asset Management Llc holds 300,000 shares with $12.28 million value, up from 203,000 last quarter. Xencor Inc now has $1.88B valuation. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $33.96. About 177,802 shares traded. Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) has risen 23.34% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.34% the S&P500. Some Historical XNCR News: 18/04/2018 – Applied BioMath, LLC Collaborates with Xencor for Semi-Mechanistic PK/PD Modeling of XmAb®24306, Xencor’s Lead lL15 Program for the Treatment of Solid Tumors; 19/04/2018 – DJ Xencor Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XNCR); 20/03/2018 – XENCOR REPORTS OFFERING PRICES AT $31.00/SHR; 20/03/2018 – Xencor Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 08/05/2018 – Xencor at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – Xencor Presents Preclinical Data on XmAb®24306, Introduces XmAb® IL15 Bispecific Platform at American Association for Cancer

Northern Trust Corp decreased Shaw Communications Inc (SJR) stake by 11.67% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Northern Trust Corp sold 55,065 shares as Shaw Communications Inc (SJR)’s stock declined 2.59%. The Northern Trust Corp holds 416,677 shares with $8.49M value, down from 471,742 last quarter. Shaw Communications Inc now has $10.04 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $19.47. About 352,516 shares traded. Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) has declined 5.04% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.04% the S&P500. Some Historical SJR News: 03/04/2018 – Lucas Shaw: Breaking: CBS has submitted its bid to acquire/merge with Viacom, owner of MTV and Comedy Central. The offer calls; 12/04/2018 – SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC – IN SELECT FUNCTIONS, DETERMINED THAT SOME EMPLOYEES THAT ACCEPTED VDP PACKAGE WILL TRANSITION OVER A 24-MONTH PERIOD; 27/03/2018 – Advertising for a good cause: Shaw’s donation enables veterans; 01/05/2018 – New Yale® YK™ and Shaw-Box® SK™ Hoists Offer Industry-Leading Technology and Safety; 14/05/2018 – CRG Announces $57 million Sale of Build-to-Suit for Shaw Industries Group in Savannah; 12/04/2018 – Shaw Communications Posts 2Q Restructuring Charge of C$417M; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – APPOINTS KIRAN MAZUMDAR SHAW AS LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR OF BOARD; 14/05/2018 – CRG: $57M SALE OF BUILD-TO-SUIT FOR SHAW INDUSTRIES IN SAVANNAH; 11/05/2018 – Burgundy Asset Buys New 1.1% Position in Shaw Communications; 11/04/2018 – COLORADO RESOURCES – 2 OF CO’S DIRECTOR NOMINEES, CECIL BOND AND ROBERT SHAW, PRESIDENT & CEO, WILL BE INCLUDED ON SLATE OF FIVE DIRECTOR NOMINEES

More notable recent Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Xencor Appoints Celia Eckert as Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary – Business Wire” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Xencor Inc (XNCR) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019, Fool.com published: “6 September Healthcare IPOs Investors Should Take Stock Of – Motley Fool” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Xencor Inc (XNCR) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Xencor Inc (XNCR) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” with publication date: February 25, 2019.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $813,994 activity. STAFFORD JOHN S III bought $377,587 worth of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) on Thursday, June 6.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.5 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 8 investors sold XNCR shares while 32 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 46.43 million shares or 0.38% less from 46.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 270,541 shares in its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset invested in 5,400 shares or 0% of the stock. Tekla Cap Mngmt Ltd holds 72,382 shares. New York-based Amer has invested 0% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Charles Schwab Inv Management holds 0.01% or 279,034 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 43,916 shares. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Baker Bros LP holds 0.12% or 428,120 shares in its portfolio. Federated Pa accumulated 372 shares. Legal & General Gp Plc invested 0% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Manufacturers Life Ins Comm The holds 29,685 shares. State Street reported 1.36M shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al has 0.01% invested in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Advisory Inc holds 0.02% or 24,582 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp holds 0.01% or 615,066 shares in its portfolio.

Eventide Asset Management Llc decreased Johnson Ctls Intl Plc stake by 26,100 shares to 17,400 valued at $719,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Urovant Sciences Ltd stake by 267,442 shares and now owns 401,558 shares. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) was reduced too.

Analysts await Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.27 EPS, down 10.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.3 per share. SJR’s profit will be $139.26 million for 18.03 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual EPS reported by Shaw Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.18% negative EPS growth.

Northern Trust Corp increased Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) stake by 71,620 shares to 7.73 million valued at $489.84M in 2019Q2. It also upped Piedmont Office Realty Tr In (NYSE:PDM) stake by 225,067 shares and now owns 3.09 million shares. Redwood Tr Inc (NYSE:RWT) was raised too.