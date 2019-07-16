Northern Trust Has Boosted Reinsurance Grp Of America I (RGA) Position By $2.67 Million; Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) Covered By 1 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Northern Trust Corp increased Reinsurance Grp Of America I (RGA) stake by 2.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Northern Trust Corp acquired 18,909 shares as Reinsurance Grp Of America I (RGA)’s stock rose 3.51%. The Northern Trust Corp holds 661,884 shares with $93.98 million value, up from 642,975 last quarter. Reinsurance Grp Of America I now has $9.95 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $159.06. About 44,489 shares traded. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) has declined 1.78% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.21% the S&P500. Some Historical RGA News: 26/04/2018 – REINSURANCE GROUP 1Q ADJ BOOK VALUE/SHR $117.49; 14/03/2018 Reinsurance Group of America to Host Investor Day; 26/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group of America Misses on EPS, Beats on Revenue; 26/04/2018 – REINSURANCE GROUP 1Q OPER EPS $1.61, EST. $2.49; 30/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group 1Q Adj EPS $1.61; 27/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for MGM Growth Properties, Reinsurance Group of America, Cincinnati Bell, GAIN; 28/03/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP CORP – RECOMMENDS FINAL DIVIDEND OF RMB0.048 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group 1Q Rev $3.17B; 26/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group 1Q Net $100.2M

Among 2 analysts covering Zumiez Inc (NASDAQ:ZUMZ), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Zumiez Inc had 4 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Monday, March 11 by Pivotal Research. FBR Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 15 report. See Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) latest ratings:

20/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

09/05/2019 Broker: Wedbush Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Underperform Downgrade

15/03/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $27 Maintain

11/03/2019 Broker: Pivotal Research Rating: Hold New Target: $26 Downgrade

More notable recent Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Zumiez Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ZUMZ or BOOT: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Zumiez (ZUMZ) Stock Up 32% Year to Date, Outpaces Industry – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “ZUMZ vs. BOOT: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Zumiez Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company has market cap of $636.57 million. The Company’s hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It has a 13.82 P/E ratio. As of January 28, 2017, the firm operated 685 stores, including 603 in the United States, 48 in Canada, 29 in Europe, and 5 in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $24.73. About 115,160 shares traded. Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) has declined 7.12% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ZUMZ News: 09/05/2018 – Zumiez: April Comparable Sales Increased 1.7%; 11/04/2018 – Zumiez March Net Sales Up 14.7% to $82.3 Million; 15/03/2018 – Zumiez 4Q EPS 80c; 09/05/2018 – ZUMIEZ INC ZUMZ.O APRIL SAME STORE SALES ROSE 1.7 PCT; 09/05/2018 – ZUMIEZ MONTH COMP SALES UP 1.7% :ZUMZ US; 22/04/2018 – DJ Zumiez Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZUMZ); 11/04/2018 – ZUMIEZ REPORTS MARCH COMP SALES UP 12.6%; 11/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: BBBY, ZUMZ, AWK & more; 15/03/2018 – ZUMIEZ MONTH COMP SALES UP 9.2% VS. EST. UP 6.8% :ZUMZ US; 11/04/2018 – ZUMIEZ MARCH COMP SALES UP 12.6%, RETAIL METRICS EST. UP 4.2%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold Zumiez Inc. shares while 48 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 20.57 million shares or 1.77% more from 20.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement System holds 25,320 shares. 182,989 were reported by Tiaa Cref Investment Limited Company. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0.05% or 38,546 shares in its portfolio. Nicholas Invest Prtn Limited Partnership holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) for 123,970 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 19,534 shares. 14,066 were accumulated by American International Gru. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0% in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ). Pnc Financial Ser Gru has 0% invested in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) for 2,675 shares. Paloma Prtn Mgmt holds 10,119 shares. Tudor Et Al holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) for 34,063 shares. Invesco Limited holds 160,681 shares. 38,422 are held by Susquehanna Int Group Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership. 18,824 were reported by Comerica Bank & Trust. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owns 126,964 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt invested 0.05% in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold RGA shares while 121 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 54.93 million shares or 6.07% less from 58.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Capital Llc holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) for 69,967 shares. Park Avenue Securities Ltd Llc reported 2,461 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 18,300 shares. Smith Moore And Co holds 0.21% or 6,268 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada accumulated 187,820 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 698,465 shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA). 1,501 were accumulated by Halsey Assoc Incorporated Ct. Suntrust Banks holds 0% of its portfolio in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) for 1,527 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny holds 0.03% or 21,177 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA). Earnest Prtn Limited reported 1.37% stake. 1.08M were accumulated by American Century Companies. Moreover, Meeder Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) for 1,938 shares. Moreover, Whittier Tru has 0% invested in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA).

Northern Trust Corp decreased Realogy Hldgs Corp (NYSE:RLGY) stake by 57,449 shares to 1.04M valued at $11.82 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Silicon Motion Technology Co (NASDAQ:SIMO) stake by 29,668 shares and now owns 220,785 shares. Kennedy (NYSE:KW) was reduced too.