Northern Trust Cut Position in Autoliv (ALV) by $6.27 Million as Market Value Declined; Van Hulzen Asset Management Lowered Its Intel (INTC) Stake as Stock Declined

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 82.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc sold 108,482 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 22,383 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.07 million, down from 130,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $224.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $50.6. About 6.46 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 26/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: AMZN, INTC, SBUX & more; 19/03/2018 – INTEL CORP – RISA LAVIZZO-MOUREY HAS BEEN ELECTED TO INTEL’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 08/03/2018 – Sen. Heinrich: Heinrich Questions Witnesses During Senate Intel Hearing On Security Clearance Reform; 15/03/2018 – ASETEK A/S ASETEK.OL – IN ANTICIPATION OF FORTHCOMING PRODUCT ANNOUNCEMENTS, ASETEK TODAY ANNOUNCED AN ONGOING COLLABORATION WITH INTEL TO PROVIDE HOT WATER LIQUID COOLING; 17/04/2018 – ICON PLC – AGREED ON PRELIMINARY DEAL TERMS WITH INTEL TO ENABLE ICON TO OFFER INTEL PHARMA ANALYTICS PLATFORM FOR USE IN CLINICAL TRIALS; 15/05/2018 – ON24 Names Ian Halifax Chief Financial Officer as Company Accelerates Growth; 27/04/2018 – Politically charged House Intel Committee releases final report on Russia election meddling; 09/05/2018 – CHINA’S DJI CONFIRMS IT WAS NOT ON ANY WINNING APPLICATIONS FOR U.S. DRONE TEST PROGRAM; 30/05/2018 – Intel Presenting at GSMA Mobile World Congress Shanghai Jun 29; 25/05/2018 – U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission Investigating Age-Discrimination Claims Against Intel

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in Autoliv Inc (ALV) by 20.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northern Trust Corp sold 89,528 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.92% . The institutional investor held 343,389 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.21 million, down from 432,917 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northern Trust Corp who had been investing in Autoliv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $76.88. About 626,255 shares traded or 8.30% up from the average. Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) has declined 29.31% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.31% the S&P500. Some Historical ALV News: 25/05/2018 – Autoliv: Jan Carlson appointed Honorary Doctor at Linköping University; 27/04/2018 – Autoliv 1Q Net Pft $126.7M; 27/04/2018 – Autoliv 1Q Oper Pft $225.4M; 31/05/2018 – TOP AUTOLIV SHAREHOLDERS SHOW STRONG SUPPORT FOR VEONEER SPIN-OFF; 27/04/2018 – Autoliv FY Underlying Profitability in Electronics Seen Decreasing on Year; 26/04/2018 – Autoliv: Autoliv provides update ahead of planned spin-off; 24/05/2018 – AUTOLIV: CEVIAN PARTNER SYNNERGREN TO JOIN VEONEER BOARD; 31/05/2018 – AUTOLIV INC ALV.N SAYS FOR NEW AUTOLIV ESTIMATES ITS LEVERAGE RATIO* OF NET DEBT* TO EBITDA WILL BE APPROXIMATELY 1.5X AT TIME OF COMPLETION OF SPIN-OFF; 21/05/2018 – Autoliv: Autoliv provides update on planned Veoneer spin-off; 26/04/2018 – AUTOLIV SEES TRADING IN VEONEER TO BEGIN IN EARLY PART OF 3Q

Analysts await Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.45 earnings per share, up 7.41% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.35 per share. ALV’s profit will be $125.67M for 13.26 P/E if the $1.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by Autoliv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.07% EPS growth.

