Northern Trust Cut Ltc Pptys (LTC) Position as Shares Rose; Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Stake Lifted by Fiduciary Counselling Inc

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in Ltc Pptys Inc (LTC) by 1.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northern Trust Corp analyzed 11,154 shares as the company's stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 925,099 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.37M, down from 936,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northern Trust Corp who had been investing in Ltc Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $1.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $49.64. About 54,559 shares traded. LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) has risen 10.90% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.90% the S&P500.

Fiduciary Counselling Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 5.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Counselling Inc bought 14,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 263,161 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.93 million, up from 248,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Counselling Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $26.51. About 1.95M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Weyerhaeuser Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WY); 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Timberlands Earnings Significantly Higher Than Year Earlier, but Lower Than 1Q 2018; 25/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co expected to post earnings of 33 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 18/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Distribution will be adding Owens Corning® FOAMULAR® XPS to Select West Coast Markets; 09/05/2018 – Weyerhaeuser CDS Widens 12 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig D. Eerkes As Chairman Of The Board To Succeed William T. Weyerhaeuser; 17/05/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO. DECLARES DIV ON SHRS; 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO WY.N : D. A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $2.50 TO $37.50 ; RATING NEUTRAL; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q EPS 35c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman & reported 0% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Btr holds 0.83% or 163,719 shares. Pension Service reported 0.09% stake. Lvm Mgmt Limited Mi has 13,356 shares. Sigma Inv Counselors Incorporated invested in 56,737 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Whitnell And Co reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Norinchukin State Bank The stated it has 0.05% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Arrow Financial Corp owns 2,591 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Wellington Shields Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 39,013 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Old Second Financial Bank Of Aurora reported 86,304 shares stake. Glenmede Tru Na holds 32,401 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cibc Mkts Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 21,561 shares. Utah Retirement reported 141,554 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Natl Asset holds 10,785 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Texas Yale Capital owns 17,648 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.77 earnings per share, up 2.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.75 per share. LTC’s profit will be $30.60M for 16.12 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual earnings per share reported by LTC Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 14 investors sold LTC shares while 67 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 29.33 million shares or 1.15% less from 29.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv owns 76,028 shares. Tributary Mngmt Lc reported 446,616 shares stake. Goodwin Daniel L reported 6,108 shares. Invesco accumulated 0.01% or 417,950 shares. Orrstown Financial Inc accumulated 527 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Northern Trust has 0.01% invested in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) for 925,099 shares. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0.01% invested in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC). The Massachusetts-based State Street Corp has invested 0.01% in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC). Jacobs Levy Equity holds 0% or 4,660 shares. 64,457 are held by Jpmorgan Chase &. Us Savings Bank De owns 22,412 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag stated it has 141,622 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Mngmt Inc, California-based fund reported 542,279 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) for 5,421 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdings Incorporated, a Japan-based fund reported 25,451 shares.

Northern Trust Corp, which manages about $404.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.A) by 32,624 shares to 838,997 shares, valued at $72.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merit Med Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 5,456 shares in the quarter, for a total of 730,998 shares, and has risen its stake in Smucker J M Co (NYSE:SJM).

