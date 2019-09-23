Northern Trust Cut Its Position in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by $12.42 Million as Shares Rose; Ingersoll (IR) Holder Ftb Advisors Has Decreased Stake as Stock Price Rose

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by 83.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northern Trust Corp sold 282,328 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 57,120 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.54 million, down from 339,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northern Trust Corp who had been investing in Blackstone Group LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $53.1. About 1.52M shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 13/04/2018 – Blackstone acquires autism care specialist CARD; 23/03/2018 – Blackstone Fund Acquires Minority Stake in Kohlberg (Video); 18/03/2018 – Blackstone Grants New Rewards to CEO Schwarzman; 19/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE REPORTS 30C PER UNIT SPECIAL DISTRIBUTION; 13/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE GROUP LP – GRANPEESHEH WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD THE CENTER FOR AUTISM AND RELATED DISORDERS; 14/05/2018 – MEDIA-Blackstone Group raised about $220 mln paring its stake in Indian IT services firm Mphasis – Bloomberg; 09/03/2018 – Blackstone is Building BlackRock-Like Analytics Business (Video); 04/04/2018 – BX SEES PROGRAM WITH $40B CAPITAL VEHICLE EQUITY COMMITMENTS; 19/04/2018 – Blackstone 1Q Fee-Related Earnings $333M; 21/05/2018 – Blackstone and Goldman sell data provider for $1.9bn

Ftb Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Ingersoll (IR) by 46.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ftb Advisors Inc sold 2,790 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 3,274 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $415,000, down from 6,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ftb Advisors Inc who had been investing in Ingersoll for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $123.31. About 223,822 shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 15/05/2018 – RREEF PROPERTY TRUST, INC. APPOINTS JULIANNA INGERSOLL AS PRESIDENT AND CEO; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC QTRLY ADJUSTED CONTINUING EPS $0.70; 04/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 15/05/2018 – RREEF Property Trust Appoints Julianna Ingersoll as President, CEO; 23/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 14; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Bookings Rose 14 %, Organic Bookings Rose 9%; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND 1Q NET REV. $3.38B, EST. $3.19B; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Cont Ops EPS 51c; 12/04/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Achieves 2020 Energy Efficiency Goal and Advances Climate Commitment with Renewable Energy; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL RAND SEES EXCEEDING HIGH END OF RANGE ON YEAR EPS

Analysts await The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.59 EPS, down 22.37% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.76 per share. BX’s profit will be $705.11 million for 22.50 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by The Blackstone Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.51% EPS growth.

Analysts await Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.92 earnings per share, up 9.71% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.75 per share. IR’s profit will be $463.81M for 16.06 P/E if the $1.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.09 actual earnings per share reported by Ingersoll-Rand Plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.13% negative EPS growth.

