Northern Trust Cut Genesis Energy LP (GEL) Holding; Hitchwood Capital Management LP Has Lowered Arista Networks (ANET) Position

Northern Trust Corp decreased Genesis Energy LP (GEL) stake by 67.81% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Northern Trust Corp sold 108,124 shares as Genesis Energy LP (GEL)’s stock rose 4.15%. The Northern Trust Corp holds 51,325 shares with $1.12 million value, down from 159,449 last quarter. Genesis Energy LP now has $2.87B valuation. The stock increased 3.16% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $23.38. About 328,033 shares traded. Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) has declined 0.17% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical GEL News: 10/04/2018 – Coromega Debuts Coromega Max Liquid Protein and Coromega Max Pre-Workout MCT Gel; 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Custom Dialysis Kit CF-4230 Without Gel, which includes Flex-Neck® Classic Peritoneal; 08/05/2018 – Neuberger Berman Genesis Adds Floor & Decor; 07/05/2018 – MALLINCKRODT: SYNACTHEN TETRACOSACTIDE ISN’T H.P. ACTHAR GEL; 26/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Clinical and Histologic Evaluation of Picato 0.15% Gel in the Cosmetic Improvement of Photoaged Skin; 25/05/2018 – Genesis Capital CEO: Blockchain to Become Critical Competition Chip for Nations; 03/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Housing Co. Notting Hill Genesis ‘A+’; Outlook Neg; 15/04/2018 – GENESIS ENERGY NAMES BARBARA CHAPMAN AS NON-EXEC DIRECTOR; 11/04/2018 – Genesis Robotics Enters into Strategic Venture with Koch; 10/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: A Phase I Study of HY209 Gel in Healthy Male Volunteers for Atopic Dermatitis (Shaperon)

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp decreased Arista Networks Inc (ANET) stake by 85.71% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp sold 180,000 shares as Arista Networks Inc (ANET)’s stock declined 11.92%. The Hitchwood Capital Management Lp holds 30,000 shares with $7.79M value, down from 210,000 last quarter. Arista Networks Inc now has $18.77 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $244.86. About 184,607 shares traded. Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has risen 6.05% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical ANET News: 08/05/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Storms Cisco’s Turf, Impinj Soars, Snap’s New Blood — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ALJ SUPPORTED SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES CONCERNING ‘668 PATENT PENDING COMPLETION OF CISCO’S APPEALS OF DECISION; 09/04/2018 – Gold Resource Corporation Extends Arista Vein System High-Grade With lntercepts Including 2 Meters of 6.68 g/t Gold and 864 g/t Silver; 09/04/2018 – Gold Resource Corporation Extends Arista Vein System High-Grade With Intercepts Including 2 Meters of 6.68 g/t Gold and 864 g/t; 03/05/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.66, EST. $1.49; 24/03/2018 – Arista Networks Access Event Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 26; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – BOTH PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD AND FEDERAL CIRCUIT DETERMINED ‘668 PATENT TO BE UNPATENTABLE ON ALL RELEVANT CLAIMS; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks 1Q Adj EPS $1.66; 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud Networks; 04/05/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC ANET.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $303 FROM $292

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp increased Planet Fitness Inc stake by 150,000 shares to 450,000 valued at $32.60 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Guardant Health Inc stake by 465,000 shares and now owns 595,000 shares. Coupa Software Inc was raised too.

Analysts await Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.17 EPS, up 18.58% or $0.34 from last year’s $1.83 per share. ANET’s profit will be $166.32 million for 28.21 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by Arista Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.36% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Did Arista Networks, Inc.’s (NYSE:ANET) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on September 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “At US$223, Is It Time To Put Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Evercore starts networking coverage; CSCO, CIEN praised – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “5 Stocks That Could Benefit From the Edge Computing Revolution – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Arista Networks has $360 highest and $225 lowest target. $293.17’s average target is 19.73% above currents $244.86 stock price. Arista Networks had 12 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank upgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Tuesday, March 19 report. The stock of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, April 18 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. As per Thursday, March 21, the company rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs.

More notable recent Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Genesis Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Genesis Energy declares common unit distribution of $0.55 – Seeking Alpha” published on April 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “56 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Genesis Energy Lp (GEL) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Mallinckrodt (MNK) Says Analysis Suggests Acthar Gel May be Cost-Effective Option Compared to Other Late-Line, Adult Treatments for MS Relapse – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Northern Trust Corp increased Dmc Global Inc stake by 6,105 shares to 186,298 valued at $11.80M in 2019Q2. It also upped Actuant Corp (NYSE:ATU) stake by 15,077 shares and now owns 815,667 shares. Sonos Inc was raised too.

Analysts await Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.26 EPS, up 273.33% or $0.41 from last year’s $-0.15 per share. GEL’s profit will be $31.86M for 22.48 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by Genesis Energy, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 52.94% EPS growth.