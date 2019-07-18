Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ)

We are contrasting Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northern Trust Corporation 91 3.33 N/A 6.45 14.61 Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 18 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Northern Trust Corporation and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Northern Trust Corporation and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northern Trust Corporation 0.00% 15.2% 1.1% Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Northern Trust Corporation and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Northern Trust Corporation 1 3 2 2.33 Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$106.6 is Northern Trust Corporation’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 16.92%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Northern Trust Corporation and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 80.5% and 24.85% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of Northern Trust Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, 0.2% are Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Northern Trust Corporation -2.7% 0.21% 2.48% -3.78% -13.25% 12.74% Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 2.13% -2.96% 3.04% 5.3% -2.17% 17.13%

For the past year Northern Trust Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.

Summary

Northern Trust Corporation beats Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.