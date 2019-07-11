Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS)’s Financial Results Comparing With StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX)

Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) and StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northern Trust Corporation 91 3.30 N/A 6.45 14.61 StoneCastle Financial Corp. 21 8.23 N/A 1.71 12.86

Demonstrates Northern Trust Corporation and StoneCastle Financial Corp. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. StoneCastle Financial Corp. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Northern Trust Corporation. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Northern Trust Corporation’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than StoneCastle Financial Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Northern Trust Corporation and StoneCastle Financial Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northern Trust Corporation 0.00% 15.2% 1.1% StoneCastle Financial Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Northern Trust Corporation and StoneCastle Financial Corp. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Northern Trust Corporation 1 4 2 2.29 StoneCastle Financial Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Northern Trust Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 17.89% and an $106.6 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 80.5% of Northern Trust Corporation shares and 24.74% of StoneCastle Financial Corp. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of Northern Trust Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Northern Trust Corporation -2.7% 0.21% 2.48% -3.78% -13.25% 12.74% StoneCastle Financial Corp. 0.05% 0.59% 3.48% 9.96% 1.66% 13.94%

For the past year Northern Trust Corporation has weaker performance than StoneCastle Financial Corp.

Summary

Northern Trust Corporation beats StoneCastle Financial Corp. on 9 of the 10 factors.

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in subordinated debt securities which are rated BBB- or better by Kroll Ratings. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up security picking approach by focusing on factors such as review of historical and prospective financial information, interviews with management and key employees of the prospective bank, financial models and projections, changes in interest rates, changes in unemployment rates, changes in home prices, changes in economic activity to create its portfolio. It employs proprietary research to create its portfolio. StoneCastle Financial Corp. was formed on February 7, 2013 and is domiciled in the United States.