Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Rand Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:RAND)

Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) and Rand Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:RAND) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northern Trust Corporation 92 3.14 N/A 6.52 15.04 Rand Capital Corporation 3 6.67 N/A 0.07 40.56

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Northern Trust Corporation and Rand Capital Corporation. Rand Capital Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Northern Trust Corporation. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Northern Trust Corporation is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Northern Trust Corporation and Rand Capital Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northern Trust Corporation 0.00% 15.6% 1.1% Rand Capital Corporation 0.00% 1.9% 1.4%

Risk & Volatility

Northern Trust Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 17.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.17 beta. Competitively, Rand Capital Corporation is 99.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.01 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Northern Trust Corporation and Rand Capital Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Northern Trust Corporation 1 1 2 2.50 Rand Capital Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 21.46% for Northern Trust Corporation with average target price of $106.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 81.2% of Northern Trust Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 14.1% of Rand Capital Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 0.4% of Northern Trust Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 35.44% are Rand Capital Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Northern Trust Corporation -1.47% 6.93% 0.45% 9.58% -10.92% 17.24% Rand Capital Corporation 4.24% 4.97% -8.25% 10.2% 0.16% 7.07%

For the past year Northern Trust Corporation was more bullish than Rand Capital Corporation.

Summary

Northern Trust Corporation beats on 7 of the 10 factors Rand Capital Corporation.

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in venture capital and private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in early venture, expansion stage, and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies. The firm does not prefer to invest in real estate sector. It invests in companies that are engaged in the exploitation of new or unique products, technologies, or services. The firm invests in healthcare, consumer products, manufacturing, software, and professional services. It seeks to invest in companies based in the Western and Upstate New York region and its surrounding states with focus on Buffalo and Niagara region. The firm may invest in region within three to five hour drives from Western New York including Canada. It typically invests between $0.5 million and $1.5 million and the total investment in rounds is between $1 million and $5 million. The firm seeks to invest up to maximum of $3 million total per company as part of follow-on investments. It invest in startups and companies having annual revenue up to $10 million. The firm seeks to be a lead investor in companies within its geographical area and participates in syndicate/co-invest with other investors outside it. It prefers to invest in businesses that are unique or possess proprietary right. The firm prefers to be a minority investor and seeks to take a Board seat in its portfolio companies. It typically holds its investments for a period of five to seven years. Rand Capital Corporation was founded in 1969 and is based in Buffalo, New York.