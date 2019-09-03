Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV)

We will be comparing the differences between Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northern Trust Corporation 92 3.07 N/A 6.52 15.04 Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 13 19.64 N/A 0.52 26.47

Table 1 demonstrates Northern Trust Corporation and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Northern Trust Corporation. Business that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Northern Trust Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northern Trust Corporation 0.00% 15.6% 1.1% Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Northern Trust Corporation and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Northern Trust Corporation 1 1 2 2.50 Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0 0 0 0.00

Northern Trust Corporation has an average target price of $106, and a 20.55% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Northern Trust Corporation and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund are owned by institutional investors at 81.2% and 19.9% respectively. About 0.4% of Northern Trust Corporation’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Northern Trust Corporation -1.47% 6.93% 0.45% 9.58% -10.92% 17.24% Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0.22% 2.55% 2.73% 6.39% 8.58% 7.22%

For the past year Northern Trust Corporation was more bullish than Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund.

Summary

Northern Trust Corporation beats on 8 of the 10 factors Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund.