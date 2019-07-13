Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS)’s Financial Results Comparing With MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA)

As Asset Management businesses, Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) and MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northern Trust Corporation 91 3.37 N/A 6.45 14.61 MFS California Municipal Fund 11 13.02 N/A -0.09 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Northern Trust Corporation and MFS California Municipal Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) and MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northern Trust Corporation 0.00% 15.2% 1.1% MFS California Municipal Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Northern Trust Corporation and MFS California Municipal Fund.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Northern Trust Corporation 1 3 2 2.33 MFS California Municipal Fund 0 0 0 0.00

Northern Trust Corporation’s average target price is $106.6, while its potential upside is 16.71%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Northern Trust Corporation and MFS California Municipal Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 80.5% and 36.33%. Northern Trust Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%. Insiders Competitively, owned 31.85% of MFS California Municipal Fund shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Northern Trust Corporation -2.7% 0.21% 2.48% -3.78% -13.25% 12.74% MFS California Municipal Fund 1.73% 2.35% 6.24% 17.85% 12.33% 17.48%

For the past year Northern Trust Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than MFS California Municipal Fund.

Summary

Northern Trust Corporation beats MFS California Municipal Fund on 6 of the 8 factors.