Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS)’s Financial Results Comparing With MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA)

As Asset Management businesses, Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) and MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Northern Trust Corporation
|91
|3.37
|N/A
|6.45
|14.61
|MFS California Municipal Fund
|11
|13.02
|N/A
|-0.09
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Northern Trust Corporation and MFS California Municipal Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) and MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Northern Trust Corporation
|0.00%
|15.2%
|1.1%
|MFS California Municipal Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Northern Trust Corporation and MFS California Municipal Fund.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Northern Trust Corporation
|1
|3
|2
|2.33
|MFS California Municipal Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Northern Trust Corporation’s average target price is $106.6, while its potential upside is 16.71%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Northern Trust Corporation and MFS California Municipal Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 80.5% and 36.33%. Northern Trust Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%. Insiders Competitively, owned 31.85% of MFS California Municipal Fund shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Northern Trust Corporation
|-2.7%
|0.21%
|2.48%
|-3.78%
|-13.25%
|12.74%
|MFS California Municipal Fund
|1.73%
|2.35%
|6.24%
|17.85%
|12.33%
|17.48%
For the past year Northern Trust Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than MFS California Municipal Fund.
Summary
Northern Trust Corporation beats MFS California Municipal Fund on 6 of the 8 factors.
