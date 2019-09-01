Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS)’s Financial Results Comparing With GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT)

As Asset Management companies, Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) and GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Northern Trust Corporation
|92
|3.09
|N/A
|6.52
|15.04
|GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Northern Trust Corporation and GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Northern Trust Corporation and GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Northern Trust Corporation
|0.00%
|15.6%
|1.1%
|GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
Northern Trust Corporation and GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Northern Trust Corporation
|1
|1
|2
|2.50
|GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The upside potential is 20.55% for Northern Trust Corporation with average target price of $106.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Northern Trust Corporation and GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 81.2% and 0%. Insiders owned 0.4% of Northern Trust Corporation shares. Comparatively, 53.87% are GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Northern Trust Corporation
|-1.47%
|6.93%
|0.45%
|9.58%
|-10.92%
|17.24%
|GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust
|-1.37%
|1.76%
|6.45%
|4.14%
|-7.37%
|16.77%
For the past year Northern Trust Corporation has stronger performance than GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust
Summary
Northern Trust Corporation beats GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust on 8 of the 8 factors.
