Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS)’s Financial Results Comparing With GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT)

As Asset Management companies, Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) and GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northern Trust Corporation 92 3.09 N/A 6.52 15.04 GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust 6 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Northern Trust Corporation and GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Northern Trust Corporation and GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northern Trust Corporation 0.00% 15.6% 1.1% GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Northern Trust Corporation and GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Northern Trust Corporation 1 1 2 2.50 GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 20.55% for Northern Trust Corporation with average target price of $106.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Northern Trust Corporation and GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 81.2% and 0%. Insiders owned 0.4% of Northern Trust Corporation shares. Comparatively, 53.87% are GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Northern Trust Corporation -1.47% 6.93% 0.45% 9.58% -10.92% 17.24% GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust -1.37% 1.76% 6.45% 4.14% -7.37% 16.77%

For the past year Northern Trust Corporation has stronger performance than GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust

Summary

Northern Trust Corporation beats GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust on 8 of the 8 factors.