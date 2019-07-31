Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) and Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northern Trust Corporation 92 3.62 N/A 6.45 14.61 Fidus Investment Corporation 15 5.05 N/A 1.87 8.65

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Fidus Investment Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than Northern Trust Corporation. The business that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Northern Trust Corporation is currently more expensive than Fidus Investment Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northern Trust Corporation 0.00% 15.2% 1.1% Fidus Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Northern Trust Corporation and Fidus Investment Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Northern Trust Corporation 1 2 2 2.40 Fidus Investment Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

Northern Trust Corporation has a 6.77% upside potential and a consensus target price of $105.8. Fidus Investment Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $17.67 consensus target price and a 9.07% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Fidus Investment Corporation seems more appealing than Northern Trust Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Northern Trust Corporation and Fidus Investment Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 80.5% and 30.34%. About 0.4% of Northern Trust Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 1.27% are Fidus Investment Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Northern Trust Corporation -2.7% 0.21% 2.48% -3.78% -13.25% 12.74% Fidus Investment Corporation -0.31% 5% 11.74% 15.32% 17.75% 38.41%

For the past year Northern Trust Corporation has weaker performance than Fidus Investment Corporation

Summary

Northern Trust Corporation beats on 8 of the 11 factors Fidus Investment Corporation.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans. It does not invest in turnarounds or distressed situations. The fund prefers to invest in aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services including retail, food, and beverage, healthcare products and services, industrial products and services, information technology services, niche manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and value-added distribution sectors. It seeks to invest in companies based in United States. The fund typically invests between $5 million and $15 million per transaction in companies with annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million and an annual EBITDA between $3 million and $20 million, but it can occasionally invest in larger or smaller companies. It seeks to acquire minority equity stakes and board observation rights in conjunction with its investments.