Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX)

As Asset Management companies, Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northern Trust Corporation 92 3.15 N/A 6.52 15.04 Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund 12 16.21 N/A 0.61 19.84

Table 1 demonstrates Northern Trust Corporation and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Northern Trust Corporation. The business that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Northern Trust Corporation is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Northern Trust Corporation and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northern Trust Corporation 0.00% 15.6% 1.1% Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Northern Trust Corporation and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Northern Trust Corporation 1 1 2 2.50 Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund 0 0 0 0.00

Northern Trust Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 21.09% and an $106 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Northern Trust Corporation and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 81.2% and 29.86%. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of Northern Trust Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Northern Trust Corporation -1.47% 6.93% 0.45% 9.58% -10.92% 17.24% Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund -0.16% 1.59% 1.42% 7.9% 8.67% 10.55%

For the past year Northern Trust Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund.

Summary

Northern Trust Corporation beats on 8 of the 10 factors Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund.