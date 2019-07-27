Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS)’s Financial Results Comparing With B. Riley Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) and B. Riley Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northern Trust Corporation 92 3.64 N/A 6.45 14.61 B. Riley Financial Inc. 18 1.24 N/A 0.71 26.76

In table 1 we can see Northern Trust Corporation and B. Riley Financial Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. B. Riley Financial Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Northern Trust Corporation. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Northern Trust Corporation’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) and B. Riley Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northern Trust Corporation 0.00% 15.2% 1.1% B. Riley Financial Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 1%

Volatility and Risk

Northern Trust Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 10.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.1 beta. From a competition point of view, B. Riley Financial Inc. has a 1 beta which is 0.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Northern Trust Corporation and B. Riley Financial Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Northern Trust Corporation 1 2 2 2.40 B. Riley Financial Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$105.8 is Northern Trust Corporation’s average target price while its potential upside is 6.18%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Northern Trust Corporation and B. Riley Financial Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 80.5% and 45.9% respectively. 0.4% are Northern Trust Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 18.1% are B. Riley Financial Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Northern Trust Corporation -2.7% 0.21% 2.48% -3.78% -13.25% 12.74% B. Riley Financial Inc. 0.22% 12.77% 23% 5.74% -6.33% 35.65%

For the past year Northern Trust Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than B. Riley Financial Inc.

Summary

Northern Trust Corporation beats B. Riley Financial Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. provides financial services and solutions primarily in the United States and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments. It offers merger and acquisitions, restructuring advisory, initial and secondary public offerings, institutional private placements, corporate finance, and research services, as well as equity securities trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth individual clients. The company provides investment advisory services to institutional and high net worth investors; multi-family office practice and wealth management services to ultra-high net worth individuals and families; senior secured loans and second lien secured loan facilities to middle market public and the private U.S. companies; and asset disposition and auction solutions to a range of retail and industrial clients. In addition, it offers consumer subscription services and products consisting of Internet access services and devices under the NetZero and Juno brands; valuation and appraisal services to financial institutions, lenders, private equity firms, and other providers of capital. The company was formerly known as Great American Group, Inc. and changed its name to B. Riley Financial, Inc. in November 2014. B. Riley Financial, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, California.