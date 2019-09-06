Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) and Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE:AMP), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northern Trust Corporation 92 3.16 N/A 6.52 15.04 Ameriprise Financial Inc. 139 1.32 N/A 13.56 10.73

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Northern Trust Corporation and Ameriprise Financial Inc. Ameriprise Financial Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Northern Trust Corporation. The company that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Northern Trust Corporation is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northern Trust Corporation 0.00% 15.6% 1.1% Ameriprise Financial Inc. 0.00% 37% 1.5%

Risk and Volatility

Northern Trust Corporation is 17.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.17. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s 78.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.78 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Northern Trust Corporation and Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Northern Trust Corporation 1 1 2 2.50 Ameriprise Financial Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The upside potential is 18.01% for Northern Trust Corporation with consensus price target of $106. Ameriprise Financial Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $166 consensus price target and a 23.19% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Ameriprise Financial Inc. seems more appealing than Northern Trust Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 81.2% of Northern Trust Corporation shares and 86.9% of Ameriprise Financial Inc. shares. About 0.4% of Northern Trust Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Ameriprise Financial Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Northern Trust Corporation -1.47% 6.93% 0.45% 9.58% -10.92% 17.24% Ameriprise Financial Inc. -3.93% -0.16% -0.74% 21.08% -0.99% 39.42%

For the past year Northern Trust Corporation has weaker performance than Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Summary

Ameriprise Financial Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors Northern Trust Corporation.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors. Its Asset Management segment offers investment management and advice, and investment products to retail, high net worth, and institutional clients through unaffiliated third party financial institutions and institutional sales force. This segmentÂ’s products include U.S. mutual funds and their non-U.S. equivalents, exchange-traded funds, variable product funds underlying insurance, and annuity separate accounts; and institutional asset management products, such as traditional asset classes, separately managed accounts, individually managed accounts, collateralized loan obligations, hedge funds, collective funds, and property funds. The companyÂ’s Annuities segment provides variable and fixed annuity products to individual clients through affiliated and unaffiliated advisors, and financial institutions. Its Protection segment offers various products to address the protection and risk management needs of retail clients, including life, disability income, and property casualty insurance through advisors and affinity relationships. The company was formerly known as American Express Financial Corporation and changed its name to Ameriprise Financial, Inc. in September 2005. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.