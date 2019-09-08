Northern Trust Corporation (NTRSP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRSP) and Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northern Trust Corporation 26 3.17 N/A 6.61 3.83 Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 14 1.90 N/A 1.09 13.18

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Northern Trust Corporation and Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Northern Trust Corporation. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Northern Trust Corporation’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Northern Trust Corporation and Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northern Trust Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 0.00% 16.7% 7.2%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 24.92% of Northern Trust Corporation shares and 76.1% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. shares. Comparatively, Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Northern Trust Corporation -0.28% 0.2% -1.02% -4.24% -6.57% 2.06% Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 2.28% 3.47% -1.51% 8.73% -17.76% 8.31%

For the past year Northern Trust Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management segments. The C&IS segment offers asset servicing and related services, including global custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services. This segment provides services to corporate and public retirement funds, foundations, endowments, fund managers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, and other institutional investors. The Wealth Management segment offers trust, investment management, custody, and philanthropic services; financial consulting; guardianship and estate administration; family business consulting; family financial education; brokerage services; and private and business banking. This segment serves high-net-worth individuals and families, business owners, executives, professionals, retirees, and established privately-held businesses. The company also provides asset management services, such as active, passive, and engineered equity; active and passive fixed income; cash management; alternative asset classes comprising private equity and hedge funds of funds; and multi-manager advisory services and products through separately managed accounts, bank common and collective funds, registered investment companies, exchange traded funds, non-U.S. collective investment funds, and unregistered private investment funds. In addition, it offers overlay services and other risk management services. Northern Trust Corporation was founded in 1889 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc., a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors. It also manages funds of funds and other investment funds. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.