Northern Trust Corporation (NTRSP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI)

Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRSP) and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northern Trust Corporation 26 3.17 N/A 6.61 3.83 Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 8 4.61 N/A 0.36 23.06

In table 1 we can see Northern Trust Corporation and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Northern Trust Corporation. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Northern Trust Corporation’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRSP) and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northern Trust Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 24.92% of Northern Trust Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 41.78% of Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation has 19.27% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Northern Trust Corporation -0.28% 0.2% -1.02% -4.24% -6.57% 2.06% Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 0.12% -2.01% -4.17% -2.59% -1.66% 6.84%

For the past year Northern Trust Corporation was less bullish than Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management segments. The C&IS segment offers asset servicing and related services, including global custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services. This segment provides services to corporate and public retirement funds, foundations, endowments, fund managers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, and other institutional investors. The Wealth Management segment offers trust, investment management, custody, and philanthropic services; financial consulting; guardianship and estate administration; family business consulting; family financial education; brokerage services; and private and business banking. This segment serves high-net-worth individuals and families, business owners, executives, professionals, retirees, and established privately-held businesses. The company also provides asset management services, such as active, passive, and engineered equity; active and passive fixed income; cash management; alternative asset classes comprising private equity and hedge funds of funds; and multi-manager advisory services and products through separately managed accounts, bank common and collective funds, registered investment companies, exchange traded funds, non-U.S. collective investment funds, and unregistered private investment funds. In addition, it offers overlay services and other risk management services. Northern Trust Corporation was founded in 1889 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.