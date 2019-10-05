Northern Trust Corporation (NTRSP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRSP) and Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northern Trust Corporation 25 0.00 211.89M 6.61 3.83 Janus Henderson Group plc 20 -1.38 154.24M 2.25 8.91

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Northern Trust Corporation and Janus Henderson Group plc. Janus Henderson Group plc is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Northern Trust Corporation. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Northern Trust Corporation is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRSP) and Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northern Trust Corporation 833,884,297.52% 0% 0% Janus Henderson Group plc 757,191,948.94% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Northern Trust Corporation and Janus Henderson Group plc Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Northern Trust Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Janus Henderson Group plc 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Janus Henderson Group plc’s average price target is $23.55, while its potential upside is 11.24%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Northern Trust Corporation and Janus Henderson Group plc are owned by institutional investors at 24.92% and 65.4% respectively. Comparatively, 0.97% are Janus Henderson Group plc’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Northern Trust Corporation -0.28% 0.2% -1.02% -4.24% -6.57% 2.06% Janus Henderson Group plc -12.85% -7.17% -20.1% -8.86% -37.59% -3.14%

For the past year Northern Trust Corporation has 2.06% stronger performance while Janus Henderson Group plc has -3.14% weaker performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors Northern Trust Corporation beats Janus Henderson Group plc.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management segments. The C&IS segment offers asset servicing and related services, including global custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services. This segment provides services to corporate and public retirement funds, foundations, endowments, fund managers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, and other institutional investors. The Wealth Management segment offers trust, investment management, custody, and philanthropic services; financial consulting; guardianship and estate administration; family business consulting; family financial education; brokerage services; and private and business banking. This segment serves high-net-worth individuals and families, business owners, executives, professionals, retirees, and established privately-held businesses. The company also provides asset management services, such as active, passive, and engineered equity; active and passive fixed income; cash management; alternative asset classes comprising private equity and hedge funds of funds; and multi-manager advisory services and products through separately managed accounts, bank common and collective funds, registered investment companies, exchange traded funds, non-U.S. collective investment funds, and unregistered private investment funds. In addition, it offers overlay services and other risk management services. Northern Trust Corporation was founded in 1889 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets, as well as invests in real estate and private equity. Janus Henderson Group plc was founded in 1934 and is based in London, United Kingdom with additional offices in Jersey, United Kingdom and Sydney, Australia.