Northern Trust Corporation (NTRSP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL)

Both Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRSP) and Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northern Trust Corporation 25 0.00 211.89M 6.61 3.83 Gladstone Investment Corporation 26 0.00 N/A 2.49 10.48

Demonstrates Northern Trust Corporation and Gladstone Investment Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Gladstone Investment Corporation appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Northern Trust Corporation. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Northern Trust Corporation is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRSP) and Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northern Trust Corporation 833,884,297.52% 0% 0% Gladstone Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Northern Trust Corporation and Gladstone Investment Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 24.92% and 1.87%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Northern Trust Corporation -0.28% 0.2% -1.02% -4.24% -6.57% 2.06% Gladstone Investment Corporation -0.16% 0.46% 0.81% 3.61% 0% 9.3%

For the past year Northern Trust Corporation was less bullish than Gladstone Investment Corporation.

Summary

Gladstone Investment Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors Northern Trust Corporation.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management segments. The C&IS segment offers asset servicing and related services, including global custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services. This segment provides services to corporate and public retirement funds, foundations, endowments, fund managers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, and other institutional investors. The Wealth Management segment offers trust, investment management, custody, and philanthropic services; financial consulting; guardianship and estate administration; family business consulting; family financial education; brokerage services; and private and business banking. This segment serves high-net-worth individuals and families, business owners, executives, professionals, retirees, and established privately-held businesses. The company also provides asset management services, such as active, passive, and engineered equity; active and passive fixed income; cash management; alternative asset classes comprising private equity and hedge funds of funds; and multi-manager advisory services and products through separately managed accounts, bank common and collective funds, registered investment companies, exchange traded funds, non-U.S. collective investment funds, and unregistered private investment funds. In addition, it offers overlay services and other risk management services. Northern Trust Corporation was founded in 1889 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.