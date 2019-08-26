Northern Trust Corporation (NTRSP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

As Asset Management businesses, Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRSP) and Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNNE), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northern Trust Corporation 26 3.05 N/A 6.61 3.83 Cannae Holdings Inc. 26 1.77 N/A 0.42 68.44

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Northern Trust Corporation and Cannae Holdings Inc. Cannae Holdings Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Northern Trust Corporation. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Northern Trust Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Cannae Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Northern Trust Corporation and Cannae Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northern Trust Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Cannae Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.1% 2.2%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Northern Trust Corporation and Cannae Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 24.92% and 85.1%. Competitively, Cannae Holdings Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Northern Trust Corporation -0.28% 0.2% -1.02% -4.24% -6.57% 2.06% Cannae Holdings Inc. 2.19% -0.38% 13.57% 53.91% 58.98% 69.1%

For the past year Northern Trust Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Cannae Holdings Inc.

Summary

Cannae Holdings Inc. beats Northern Trust Corporation on 8 of the 10 factors.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management segments. The C&IS segment offers asset servicing and related services, including global custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services. This segment provides services to corporate and public retirement funds, foundations, endowments, fund managers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, and other institutional investors. The Wealth Management segment offers trust, investment management, custody, and philanthropic services; financial consulting; guardianship and estate administration; family business consulting; family financial education; brokerage services; and private and business banking. This segment serves high-net-worth individuals and families, business owners, executives, professionals, retirees, and established privately-held businesses. The company also provides asset management services, such as active, passive, and engineered equity; active and passive fixed income; cash management; alternative asset classes comprising private equity and hedge funds of funds; and multi-manager advisory services and products through separately managed accounts, bank common and collective funds, registered investment companies, exchange traded funds, non-U.S. collective investment funds, and unregistered private investment funds. In addition, it offers overlay services and other risk management services. Northern Trust Corporation was founded in 1889 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.