Northern Trust Corporation (NTRSP) and T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Contrasting side by side

Both Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRSP) and T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northern Trust Corporation 26 3.40 N/A 6.61 3.83 T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 103 4.61 N/A 7.95 14.27

Demonstrates Northern Trust Corporation and T. Rowe Price Group Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. T. Rowe Price Group Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Northern Trust Corporation. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Northern Trust Corporation’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of T. Rowe Price Group Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northern Trust Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 0.00% 30.2% 22.9%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Northern Trust Corporation and T. Rowe Price Group Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Northern Trust Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 1 4 1 2.17

Competitively the average price target of T. Rowe Price Group Inc. is $104.86, which is potential -0.80% downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 24.92% of Northern Trust Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 71.9% of T. Rowe Price Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of T. Rowe Price Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Northern Trust Corporation -0.28% 0.2% -1.02% -4.24% -6.57% 2.06% T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 0.11% 3.98% 6.9% 27.06% -3.4% 22.82%

For the past year Northern Trust Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than T. Rowe Price Group Inc.

Summary

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. beats on 11 of the 10 factors Northern Trust Corporation.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management segments. The C&IS segment offers asset servicing and related services, including global custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services. This segment provides services to corporate and public retirement funds, foundations, endowments, fund managers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, and other institutional investors. The Wealth Management segment offers trust, investment management, custody, and philanthropic services; financial consulting; guardianship and estate administration; family business consulting; family financial education; brokerage services; and private and business banking. This segment serves high-net-worth individuals and families, business owners, executives, professionals, retirees, and established privately-held businesses. The company also provides asset management services, such as active, passive, and engineered equity; active and passive fixed income; cash management; alternative asset classes comprising private equity and hedge funds of funds; and multi-manager advisory services and products through separately managed accounts, bank common and collective funds, registered investment companies, exchange traded funds, non-U.S. collective investment funds, and unregistered private investment funds. In addition, it offers overlay services and other risk management services. Northern Trust Corporation was founded in 1889 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up approach. The firm utilizes in-house and external research to make its investments. It employs socially responsible investing with a focus on environmental, social, and governance issues. It makes investment in late-stage venture capital transactions and usually invests between $3 million and $5 million. The firm was previously known as T. Rowe Group, Inc. and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland, with additional offices in Colorado Springs, Colorado; Owings Mills, Maryland; San Francisco, California; Tampa, Florida; Toronto, Ontario; Hellerup, Denmark; Amsterdam, The Netherlands; Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg; Zurich, Switzerland; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; London, United Kingdom; Sydney, New South Wales; Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan; Singapore; Frankfurt, Germany, Madrid, Spain, Milan, Italy, Stockholm, Sweden, Melbourne, Australia, and Amsterdam, Netherlands.