Northern Trust Corporation (NTRSP) and Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRSP) and Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northern Trust Corporation 26 3.17 N/A 6.61 3.83 Noah Holdings Limited 42 0.00 N/A 1.95 16.59

Table 1 demonstrates Northern Trust Corporation and Noah Holdings Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Noah Holdings Limited has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Northern Trust Corporation. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Northern Trust Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Noah Holdings Limited, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRSP) and Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northern Trust Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Noah Holdings Limited 0.00% 14.2% 10.8%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Northern Trust Corporation and Noah Holdings Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Northern Trust Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Noah Holdings Limited 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Noah Holdings Limited’s average price target is $52, while its potential upside is 76.27%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 24.92% of Northern Trust Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 79.4% of Noah Holdings Limited are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, 84.6% are Noah Holdings Limited’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Northern Trust Corporation -0.28% 0.2% -1.02% -4.24% -6.57% 2.06% Noah Holdings Limited -3.92% -27.75% -40.07% -27.49% -37.23% -25.35%

For the past year Northern Trust Corporation has 2.06% stronger performance while Noah Holdings Limited has -25.35% weaker performance.

Summary

Noah Holdings Limited beats on 8 of the 11 factors Northern Trust Corporation.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management segments. The C&IS segment offers asset servicing and related services, including global custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services. This segment provides services to corporate and public retirement funds, foundations, endowments, fund managers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, and other institutional investors. The Wealth Management segment offers trust, investment management, custody, and philanthropic services; financial consulting; guardianship and estate administration; family business consulting; family financial education; brokerage services; and private and business banking. This segment serves high-net-worth individuals and families, business owners, executives, professionals, retirees, and established privately-held businesses. The company also provides asset management services, such as active, passive, and engineered equity; active and passive fixed income; cash management; alternative asset classes comprising private equity and hedge funds of funds; and multi-manager advisory services and products through separately managed accounts, bank common and collective funds, registered investment companies, exchange traded funds, non-U.S. collective investment funds, and unregistered private investment funds. In addition, it offers overlay services and other risk management services. Northern Trust Corporation was founded in 1889 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. Its wealth management products and services include fixed income products, such as corporate credit products, real estate credit funds, factoring products, and mezzanine financing products linked to corporate merger and acquisitions and buyouts, and others; private equity products, such as investments in various private equity funds sponsored by domestic and international asset/fund management firms, as well as real estate equity funds and private equity funds of funds; secondary market equity fund products; and insurance products, mutual funds, and other products. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.